Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Know specs, features, AI, and more
Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus have finally been launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, new Galaxy AI features, 12GB RAM, and much more.
After a year-long wait, Samsung has finally introduced the new generation Galaxy S series models at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The new lineup includes three models, the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus. While there are no significant design changes, but the devices are quite lighter and look premium. However, this year the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus have received some major performance upgrades with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with a new 12GB RAM variant. Therefore, we may get a better on-device AI experience as well as overall performance. Therefore, let's have a look at what the new standard models have in store for users.
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus specs and features
The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are both powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which offers a 40% faster NPU performance, 37% faster CPU performance, and 30% faster GPU performance. The new processor claims to provide better on-device AI performance including the existing cloud-based AI features. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus feature a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.
For photography, the smartphones feature a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, they come with a 12MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, the Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4000mAh battery, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Plus comes with a 4900mAh battery. The vanilla models support a 25W adapter and the Plus variant supports a 45W adapter. Lastly, both devices come with wireless charging 2.0.
Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung will be providing 7 years of OS and 7 years of security updates.
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus price and availability
Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a starting price of Rs.xxxxx for 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at ₹xxxxx for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
