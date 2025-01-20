Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI features leaked before launch: AI briefings, Night Mode video, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to launch in just a couple of days on January 22. During the event, we can expect three main models: the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra. So far, numerous leaks have helped shape our understanding of what to expect from the devices. And now, our latest leak, courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, offers fresh insights into the AI features we can anticipate from the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S25 Series Video Leaked: What To Expect From Galaxy AI

The leaked video (by: Evan Blass) provides an overview of the AI features in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. It begins by showcasing features accessible right from the lock screen, including a "Good Morning" briefing with current temperature details, an energy score indicating if you're well-rested, and sleep records from your previous night.

Next, the video highlights an assistant system that allows users to perform multi-step actions. For example, you can search for a pet-friendly restaurant and send the information to a contact, with the option to modify the message before sending. According to the video, this seems to be powered by Google Gemini.

Additional features showcased include a Night time video mode with Nightography, allowing users to capture night mode videos similar to Google Pixel devices. There's also a demo of a voice isolation feature that enables you to reduce distracting noises, such as wind, from videos, much like the functionality on Google Pixel phones.

Galaxy AI Needs To Keep Up With Rivals And From What We Can Tell, Samsung Is Taking Competition Seriously

The video emphasises several new Galaxy AI features, making it clear that as we move into 2025, AI will be a crucial focus for brands. With competitors like Apple also ramping up their AI efforts, the competition will undoubtedly intensify. Samsung is clearly building on the already impressive set of Galaxy AI features, and it will be interesting to see how these new capabilities evolve when the phones actually reach consumers.