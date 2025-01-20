Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price in India showcases a major increase, here’s how it may cost.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 20 2025, 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S24: 4 biggest upgrades coming on January 22
Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching with several upgrades, new chip, designs, and more. In recent reports, it is suggested that the smartphone may not be a very big upgrade over the Galaxy S24 model. However, we have gathered five major changes that may enhance Samsung Galaxy S25's performance as well as user experience. Here's everything we know so far.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike
This year, the Galaxy S25 is expected to get some minor design changes in comparison to last year's Galaxy S24 model. Reportedly, the new-gen model would be slightly bigger with a 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 design may look more appealing and premium. Furthermore, Samsung may provide higher brightness nits and better display protection as well.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike
The major upgrade we expect for Samsung Galaxy S25 is performance and Galaxy AI features. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, whereas, the Galaxy S24 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Therefore, the new-gen may offer faster and efficient performance. Additionally, the smartphone may come with some new AI features that will differentiate the two devices.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get some camera upgrades. Last year, the Galaxy S24 was launched with a 50MP main camera with ISOCELL sensors. Now, with the new generation model, Samsung may adopt a new main camera sensor possibly Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors that may provide better light capturing and colours.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike
The battery life of the Galaxy S25 may also get an upgrade, however, it may stick to the Galaxy S24's 4000 mAh battery. With the new chipset, the powerful efficiency may improve, providing users with a longer battery life. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 may come with upgrades to charging speeds.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike
Samsung Galaxy S25 series to come with upgraded storage options and slight price hike in India. (Evan Blass - @evleaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is just 2 days away which means we will soon get to experience the new-generation Samsung flagships. Over the past week, Samsung has been actively teasing the Galaxy Unpacked event along with new Galaxy AI features that are going to become the biggest highlight of the Galaxy S25 series. In recent weeks, we have come across several leaks and rumours surrounding the models, specifications, upgrades, and pricing for other regions. However, in a new leak, the India price for Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra has been tipped showcasing a major price hike in comparison to last year. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Official colourways, full design leaked days ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will officially make its debut on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. While we await the official specifications and feature reveal, the India price for Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra has been leaked which showcases a price hike in the country. According to tipster Tarun Vats's post on X, the vanilla Galaxy S25 model may come at a starting price of  Rs. 84999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Additionally, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant could cost at Rs.94999. In comparison to last year, the Galaxy S24 was announced at Rs.74999 for 8GB RAM AND 128GB variant, therefore, the price hike is considerable with the upgraded storage. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here's what we know

For Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung may introduce a starting price of Rs.104999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant and Rs. 114999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB variant. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come in three storage options, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB, which will be likely priced at Rs.134999, Rs.144999, and Rs.164999 respectively. Therefore, the base model is Rs.5000 costlier than last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 256GB storage variant. 

However, keep in mind that the above-mentioned Samsung Galaxy S25 series price in India is currently based on leaks and does not provide any confirmation till Samsung makes an official announcement on January 22. 

First Published Date: 20 Jan, 11:06 IST
