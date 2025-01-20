Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is just 2 days away which means we will soon get to experience the new-generation Samsung flagships. Over the past week, Samsung has been actively teasing the Galaxy Unpacked event along with new Galaxy AI features that are going to become the biggest highlight of the Galaxy S25 series. In recent weeks, we have come across several leaks and rumours surrounding the models, specifications, upgrades, and pricing for other regions. However, in a new leak, the India price for Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra has been tipped showcasing a major price hike in comparison to last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will officially make its debut on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. While we await the official specifications and feature reveal, the India price for Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra has been leaked which showcases a price hike in the country. According to tipster Tarun Vats's post on X, the vanilla Galaxy S25 model may come at a starting price of Rs. 84999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Additionally, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant could cost at Rs.94999. In comparison to last year, the Galaxy S24 was announced at Rs.74999 for 8GB RAM AND 128GB variant, therefore, the price hike is considerable with the upgraded storage.

For Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung may introduce a starting price of Rs.104999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant and Rs. 114999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB variant. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come in three storage options, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB, which will be likely priced at Rs.134999, Rs.144999, and Rs.164999 respectively. Therefore, the base model is Rs.5000 costlier than last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 256GB storage variant.

However, keep in mind that the above-mentioned Samsung Galaxy S25 series price in India is currently based on leaks and does not provide any confirmation till Samsung makes an official announcement on January 22.

