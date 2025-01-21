Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch event- Details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching tomorrow, and leaked prices reveal potential surprises. Here’s a sneak peek at what Indian buyers can expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 21 2025, 17:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Samsung Galaxy S25 series prices for India have leaked ahead of its official launch tomorrow. (OnLeaks)

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to be unveiled in India tomorrow, January 22, during the company's major tech event. Fans are expecting a glimpse of at least three flagship models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, despite speculation about a significant price increase for this year's models, some leaks suggest that the new devices may arrive at the same prices as their predecessors. This conflicting information has left potential buyers guessing. While the official prices will be revealed at the event, here's a sneak peek at the leaked prices for the Indian market.

Tipster Tarun Vats, citing information from local retailers, has shared the likely prices for each variant in India. According to these leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at Rs. 84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. A higher storage option, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model, could be priced at Rs. 94,999.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to only launch in a few countries, report says. Check if India is on the list

For the larger Galaxy S25+, the starting price might be Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model could be available for Rs. 1,14,999.

As for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, it is expected to come with a starting price of Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The higher-end models could be priced as follows: Rs. 1,44,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs. 1,64,999 for the 1TB storage option.

Also read: Samsung tri-fold smartphone to launch in 2025: Here's what we know

To provide some context, the prices of the previous Galaxy S24 series were:

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 started at Rs. 79,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)
  • Galaxy S24+ was priced at Rs. 99,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at Rs. 1,29,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant will be available in only four countries- All details

Historically, Samsung has introduced small price hikes with every new generation. This trend is expected to continue, with the Galaxy S25 series reportedly seeing an increase of around Rs. 5,000 compared to the S24 series. As a result, the base model of the S25 could cross Rs. 85,000, and the Plus model might exceed Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the price of the standard Galaxy S25 could surpass that of the iPhone 16, which could create challenges for Samsung in justifying the cost if the upgrades are not substantial.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 17:38 IST
Tags:
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch event- Details
