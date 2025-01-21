Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch event- Details

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to be unveiled in India tomorrow, January 22, during the company's major tech event. Fans are expecting a glimpse of at least three flagship models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, despite speculation about a significant price increase for this year's models, some leaks suggest that the new devices may arrive at the same prices as their predecessors. This conflicting information has left potential buyers guessing. While the official prices will be revealed at the event, here's a sneak peek at the leaked prices for the Indian market.

Tipster Tarun Vats, citing information from local retailers, has shared the likely prices for each variant in India. According to these leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at Rs. 84,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. A higher storage option, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model, could be priced at Rs. 94,999.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to only launch in a few countries, report says. Check if India is on the list

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For the larger Galaxy S25+, the starting price might be Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model could be available for Rs. 1,14,999.

As for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, it is expected to come with a starting price of Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The higher-end models could be priced as follows: Rs. 1,44,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and Rs. 1,64,999 for the 1TB storage option.

Also read: Samsung tri-fold smartphone to launch in 2025: Here's what we know

To provide some context, the prices of the previous Galaxy S24 series were:

Samsung Galaxy S24 started at Rs. 79,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Galaxy S24+ was priced at Rs. 99,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at Rs. 1,29,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant will be available in only four countries- All details

Historically, Samsung has introduced small price hikes with every new generation. This trend is expected to continue, with the Galaxy S25 series reportedly seeing an increase of around Rs. 5,000 compared to the S24 series. As a result, the base model of the S25 could cross Rs. 85,000, and the Plus model might exceed Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the price of the standard Galaxy S25 could surpass that of the iPhone 16, which could create challenges for Samsung in justifying the cost if the upgrades are not substantial.