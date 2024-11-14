Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date tipped, likely to make debut on…

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks and rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. While we have an idea about what the new generation Samsung flagship will look like, but the curiosity surrounding the official launch has been keeping us waiting. In a new leak, the global launch date for the Galaxy S25 series has been leaked by a Samsung Survey which states January 5 as the pre-order date. Therefore, it is assumed that Samsung may announce the smartphones a little earlier than expected.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.85 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date

An X user who goes by the name IMEI Pham shared a post revealing a Samsung survey that highlights the pre-order date of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. In the screenshot, it was said that the pre-orders for the devices will start on January 5, which is also expected to be the launch date of the Galaxy S25 series. However, it's unsure how true the source is as no official confirmation has been released by Samsung.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: LG XBOOM Series speakers launched in India, price starts at ₹4990: Everything you need to know

In 2024, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 which was scheduled as per the previous trends and timeline. However, the tech giant launched its foldable a little early of its schedule, therefore, it will not be a surprise if Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S25 series earlier than expected.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Expected specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to have three models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours about Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it is not expected until April 2025. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 series will likely be powered by Exynos 2500 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, based on region.

Also read: iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December: Report

While the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are slated for minor upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get some major upgrades with new features in terms of camera and performance. Additionally, the smartphone is also suggested to get some design refinements that may reduce the weight and bulkiness of the Ultra variant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!