Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date tipped, likely to make debut on…

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early in January 2025, know about the leaked launch date.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 14 2024, 13:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date tipped, likely to make debut on…
Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-orders may commence on January 5, know all details. (Samsung)

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks and rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. While we have an idea about what the new generation Samsung flagship will look like, but the curiosity surrounding the official launch has been keeping us waiting. In a new leak, the global launch date for the Galaxy S25 series has been leaked by a Samsung Survey which states January 5 as the pre-order date. Therefore, it is assumed that Samsung may announce the smartphones a little earlier than expected. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date

An X user who goes by the name IMEI Pham shared a post revealing a Samsung survey that highlights the pre-order date of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. In the screenshot, it was said that the pre-orders for the devices will start on January 5, which is also expected to be the launch date of the Galaxy S25 series. However, it's unsure how true the source is as no official confirmation has been released by Samsung. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: LG XBOOM Series speakers launched in India, price starts at 4990: Everything you need to know

In 2024, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 which was scheduled as per the previous trends and timeline. However, the tech giant launched its foldable a little early of its schedule, therefore, it will not be a surprise if Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S25 series earlier than expected. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Expected specs and features 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to have three models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours about Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it is not expected until April 2025. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 series will likely be powered by Exynos 2500 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, based on region. 

Also read: iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December: Report

While the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are slated for minor upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get some major upgrades with new features in terms of camera and performance. Additionally, the smartphone is also suggested to get some design refinements that may reduce the weight and bulkiness of the Ultra variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 13:06 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date tipped, likely to make debut on…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets