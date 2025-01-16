Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: 4 biggest reasons to be excited for new-gen

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is to launch in just a few days, know about these 4 biggest upgrades which make the new-gen even more exciting.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 08:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: 4 biggest reasons to be excited for new-gen
Know about how Samsung is planning to sway buyers into buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. (REUTERS)

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be hosted next week in San Jose during which the company is expected to make some big announcements. However, the biggest highlight of the event would be the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the devices have drastically increased, giving us a sneak peek at what Samsung has planned for its new-generation S series models. This year, the Galaxy S25 series may not be a significant upgrade, however, there 4 major upgrades which we should be excited about. Know more about what's coming. 

Also read: Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra AI features teased ahead of January 22 event

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch 

As the launch of the Galaxy S25 series is nearing, tipsters have already leaked some of the crucial details about the smartphone. This year the company is expected to announce three models S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Additionally, another S25 model may launch later in the year. Know about these 4 biggest upgrades, that make the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch exciting. 

  1. Powerful processor: Samsung is expected to integrate Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which is faster and more reliable than the previous generation chipset. Over the period, several geekbench listings have showcased its performance cores, revealing some unmatched numbers which may enhance the overall user performance. 
  2. AI-ready,  upgraded RAM: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sway buyers in this department as the company is expected to introduce 16GB RAM storage for 512GB and 1TB storage variants. This upgrade could bring ease in multitasking and make AI processing easier. Reportedly, Samsung has cooked up some new Galaxy AI features which may enhance user's day-to-day AI interactions. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series official images leaked ahead of launch, and they confirm a big change

3. Improved wireless charging: In a very recent leak, it was highlighted that the Galaxy S25 series could come with increased wireless charging speed due to the integration of the Qi2 charging standard. This may provide users with 50W of charging speed. 

4. Compact and lightweight: This year, Samsung has made some major design enhancements that have reduced the smartphone's weight and thickness. Reports suggest that Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will likely come with  7.2mm, 7.3mm, and 8.2mm thickness, which is significantly lower in comparison to their predecessor. 

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 08:22 IST
