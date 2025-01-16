Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: Major AI features, specifications tipped ahead of launch

Samsung has been teasing the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event as a major leap in AI technology. While, we are speculating over what AI upgrades Samsung could introduce, a new leak has come forward revealing some of the major AI features coming to the Galaxy S25 series. Alongside AI features, some of the features for Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra were also leaked, giving us an idea of what upgrades are expected. Recently, Samsung shared a teaser with the tagline “True AI companion” for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, this has created much curiosity among fans about new AI upgrades. Therefore, here's a glimpse of new AI features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series' new AI features

A Tecnoblog report revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with Gemini integration, providing AI assistant capabilities. Earlier, it was expected to be a Bixby upgrade, however, it looks like it will be more than that. This integration will enable Gemini to perform cross-app functionality. Users will also be able to extract information from YouTube videos and command Gemini to create notes. Another crucial AI feature Samsung may announce is “Now Brief” which will provide users with personalised summarises of weather reports, daily activities, suggestions, and much more based on your smartphone usage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, S25 Ultra specs

The report also revealed several crucial details about the new generation S series models. It revealed marketing details for Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra consisting of camera features and battery size. Based on the leaked marketing material, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with 2x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the smartphone will be backed by a 4900mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera will include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 10x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Lastly, it may feature a 5000mAh battery.

