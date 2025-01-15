Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch on January 22: Here’s when it can go on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event which is being hosted in San Jose. As we wait for the official launch, several rumours surrounding the devices have been making our way, giving a glimpse of what Samsung may unveil during the launch. Now, in a recent leak, the India sale date and colour variants for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series were tipped. Therefore, know about when buyers can officially get their hands on the latest Galaxy S series models in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Colours, storage, and sale date in India

A tipster named Ishan Agarwal shared a post on X revealing the expected India sale date and colour variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The post highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come in seven new colour options: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Jet Black. Additionally, it may come in three storage options 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may come in Blue Black, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Mint, and Navy or Icy Blue colour options. This year, the smartphones may come in just two storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

In terms of the sale date, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order deliveries are expected to be made around February 3 and the official sale could start from February 9 in India. Therefore, the smartphone may launch on January 22 but the devices can be experienced by the second week of February.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to experience a price hike in several regions. While it's unsure if the price change will occur in India or not, but considering the upgrades, Samsung may consider a hike before the launch. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait to know what Samsung has planned for the new generation of Galaxy S series models.

