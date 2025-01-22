Samsung, today, 22 January, launched the Galaxy S25 series, comprising a trio of smartphones—the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25. These devices introduce a range of innovative AI features as part of the Galaxy AI suite. All three smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and come with 12GB RAM as standard. However, it is the AI features that truly set these devices apart from the current generation. Let's delve into the standout AI experiences offered by the Galaxy S25 series, including cutting-edge multimodal AI technology.

Circle to Search Gets an Upgrade

Samsung debuted Google's Circle to Search feature with the Galaxy S24 series last year, alongside the Google Pixel 8 lineup, and gradually expanded it to more OEMs. Since its debut, the feature has become a hallmark of both Google and Samsung devices, earning recognition as one of the best AI tools on Android.

Now, Circle to Search has been upgraded—it can now recognise phone numbers, URLs, and email addresses, allowing users to access websites, make calls, and more with a single tap.

Improved Language Understanding with Gemini

Imagine asking your phone's assistant to adjust the display size, searching for a specific photo in your gallery by simply describing it, or adding your favourite sports team's schedule to your calendar with a single command. All this is now possible on the Galaxy S25 series, thanks to Gemini.

You can trigger Gemini using the side button on the Galaxy S25 devices. It works seamlessly across Samsung and Google apps, as well as third-party apps like Spotify, delivering a more integrated and intuitive experience.

Writing Assist, Call Transcripts, and Drawing Assist

The S25 series also brings AI tools like Call Transcripts, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist—similar to the Writing Tools on Apple's Intelligence-supported devices.

Call Transcripts: This feature provides real-time transcriptions of calls and even generates summaries for easy reference.

Drawing Assist: A tool that helps create illustrations using text prompts, images, or sketches.

Writing Assist: Designed to enhance your writing experience, whether composing emails or taking notes.

Galaxy S25 Series Personal Data Engine

With on-device AI gaining popularity—particularly with Apple's recent advancements—Samsung has introduced its own take with the “Personal Data Engine” on the Galaxy S25 series. This engine enables on-device data analysis to provide personalised experiences without compromising privacy.

One of its key features, Now Brief, offers tailored suggestions accessible directly from the lock screen. Samsung emphasises that all personalised data remains private and secure, safeguarded by Knox Vault.

Audio Eraser

Following in the footsteps of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, the Galaxy S25 series debuts the Audio Eraser. This tool allows users to remove unwanted sounds from videos, such as music, background noise, wind, or chatter. The amount of noise reduction can also be fine-tuned for a more precise edit.