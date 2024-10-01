Samsung Galaxy S25 series may get significant price jump due to this one reason

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely make its debut next year in January with three rumoured models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and finally the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The new generation Galaxy S series models are slated for a major performance boost with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. However, with major performance upgrades, Samsung may plan to increase the price of the Galaxy S25 series. While significant upgrades could be a reason for a price hike, however, recent reports have found the real reason why the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may cost more than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still months away from its official launch, curiosity about the smartphone's pricing has already started to make people worry. Earlier there were speculations about a price hike for the upcoming Samsung flagship, now a new leak has confirmed that we may see a significant gap in prices. According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority), the price for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to experience a 20% price hike in comparison to last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Reportedly, the new generation of flagship chipset may cost between $190 to $240, resulting in the price for smartphones which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the OnePlus 13, IQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and others may also experience a price increase due to the same reason. Therefore, expect to pay huge sums for upcoming flagship smartphones. With Qualcomm increasing prices for its flagship chipsets, the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC may also get a 20% price hike. Therefore, even if companies plan to switch to MediaTek chipsets, they may not find a significant price difference.

Now, we will have to wait and see how smartphone companies will manage pricing for their upcoming flagship devices with the growing cost of powerful chipsets. Well, for Samsung they can always opt for an in-house Exynos chipset for the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus.

