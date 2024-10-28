 Samsung Galaxy S25 series new leak may leave fans disappointed, here’s why | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 series new leak may leave fans disappointed, here’s why

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 09:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is in a few months and leaks surrounding the devices have been spreading rapidly. Over the past few weeks, we came across its design renders, expected processor, camera upgrades, and more. Now, a new rumour has emerged that claims the Galaxy S25 series may not feature Samsung's top-end OLED panel, due to cost-cutting purposes. Know what Samsung has planned for its upcoming flagship series smartphones ahead of the January launch. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series display

According to the Korean publication ET New report, Samsung is considering the use of OLED panels with M13 organic materials instead of its new-generation LTPO OLED displays. This major change may disappoint many fans since the M13 material is an older generation OLED panel and we already have M14 organic materials in the market. For greater understanding, the M14 organic materials are said to be brighter and offer a greater lifespan than the M13 material. This year's top-end models such as iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro are powered by the  M14 organic material display. 

This similar display material was also featured in this year's Samsung Galaxy S24 series, therefore, the company is simply not planning a display upgrade. The report suggests that Samsung is considering  M13 organic materials as a move to cut costs. Display Chain Supply Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young also highlighted similar claims, making the rumours even more credible. However, the reasons for cost-cutting are unknown and we may get to know about it after the official Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, boosting performance and AI features. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get major design and camera upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy 25 and Galaxy S25 Plus would likely feature 6.16-inch and  6.66-inch displays respectively. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a slightly bigger 6.86-inch display. 

Now, to confirm what Samsung has planned for its new generation S-series smartphone, we will have to wait until January 2025.

