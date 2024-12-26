Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

People around the world are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series since the device will be packed with several upgrades and new features. Last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was one of the biggest hits of the year, attracting much attention in the flagship segment. Therefore, fans have greater hopes for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. While Samsung is yet to announce its official launch date for the new generation S series models, rumours suggest that the smartphones may debut on January 22, 2025. Now, alongside launch date, the pre-order dates have also been tipped. Know when you can officially get the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date

According to a Korean publication named FNNews report, the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22. The pre-order for the Galaxy S25 series model is expected to begin on January 24 and it will stay live till February 3, 2025. Now, buyers with pre-reservations could get their devices from February 4, whereas, the official sale could go live on February 7. However, we have yet to get official confirmation of the launch date and pre-order details. Now, as we have only 5 days left for the new year, we may soon get to hear about the Galaxy S25 series officially from Samsung which may keep the excitement high for fans and interested buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series- Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include three models, the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three models are set for major specifications upgrades and new designs, that will set it apart from their predecessor and competitors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is slated for a major upgrade with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 16GB RAM offering. Alongside performance, the Ultra variant will also get camera upgrades with a new 50MP ultrawide camera and the main camera may get a space zoom feature. Now, to confirm the in-depth specs of all the Samsung Galaxy S25 series models, we will have to wait till the official launch.

