Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date could start from January 24, just two days after launch, know what’s coming.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch soon: Here’s everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S25
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled in January 2025 with three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Slim, however, it may not launch until April 2025. Therefore, these three models are certain to be launched early next year.  (OnLeaks)
Samsung Galaxy S25
2/5 The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a slightly bigger display from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch display. All three models will likely get  M13 OLED displays instead of a brighter M14 OLED screen. The standard and Plus models may get the armour aluminium frame, whereas, the Ultra model may get a titanium frame.  (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S25
3/5 Reports suggest that all three Galaxy S25 models may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, there are slight chances that in some regions the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may be equipped with Exynos 2500 chipset. However, there is no credible information regarding Samsung’s plan. The Ultra model is expected to get a storage upgrade with UFS 4.1. (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S25
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to get a new Sony camera sensor instead of the ISOCELL sensor, there we may see a camera upgrade. Whereas, for Galaxy S25 Ultra, we may get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera and a variable telephoto camera that may enhance the smartphone’s optical zoom. However, it may retain the 200MP main camera sensor.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S25
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could use a similar battery size as its predecessor, however, with a new chipset, the battery life is expected to be optimised. The standard models will stick to 25W charging, whereas, the Ultra model may come with 45W charging support. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching next month, check the pre-order and sale dates. (Bloomberg)

People around the world are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series since the device will be packed with several upgrades and new features. Last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was one of the biggest hits of the year, attracting much attention in the flagship segment. Therefore, fans have greater hopes for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. While Samsung is yet to announce its official launch date for the new generation S series models, rumours suggest that the smartphones may debut on January 22, 2025. Now, alongside launch date, the pre-order dates have also been tipped. Know when you can officially get the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here's what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date

According to a Korean publication named FNNews report, the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22. The pre-order for the Galaxy S25 series model is expected to begin on January 24 and it will stay live till February 3, 2025. Now, buyers with pre-reservations could get their devices from February 4, whereas, the official sale could go live on February 7. However, we have yet to get official confirmation of the launch date and pre-order details. Now, as we have only 5 days left for the new year, we may soon get to hear about the Galaxy S25 series officially from Samsung which may keep the excitement high for fans and interested buyers.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 series- Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include three models, the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three models are set for major specifications upgrades and new designs, that will set it apart from their predecessor and competitors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is slated for a major upgrade with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 16GB RAM offering. Alongside performance, the Ultra variant will also get camera upgrades with a new 50MP ultrawide camera and the main camera may get a space zoom feature. Now, to confirm the in-depth specs of all the Samsung Galaxy S25 series models, we will have to wait till the official launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro in this key design feature, say reports

Tags:
