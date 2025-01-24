Samsung Galaxy S25 series seizes Apple's privacy crown with new measures- Know what’s new

Samsung has finally launched its new generation Galaxy S Series models, which have been gaining much recognition in the market. While users are waiting to get their hands on the new Galaxy S25 series, some new refinements make the devices more secure than ever. Last year, Samsung took a big step forward by introducing on-device and cloud AI features with the Galaxy S24 series, but several tech experts raised concerns about privacy and the use of their data without consent. Now, with the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a new feature called “Now Brief” which provides users with a summary of their personal schedules and daily habits. While this feature may raise some questions, Samsung has ensured users with some new privacy measures which will keep their personal data safe and secure. Here's everything you need to know about.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 introduces AI Audio Eraser feature, and here's why it is a real game changer

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Icyblue

Icyblue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

Samsung wants to take Apple's privacy master crown

Samsung is already running ahead when it comes to integrating AI into smartphones. The South Korean giant has made on-device AI more accessible and with the Galaxy S25 launch and it is several steps ahead of competitors. While it has been winning hearts in the space of AI, Samsung also wants to take Apple's place in making the smartphone more secure and private for users.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This year, Samsung introduced a new AI feature called “Now Brief” which provides users with comprehensive details about their personal schedules, habits, interactions with their smartphones, and much more. However, this feature may also raise some questions about privacy. However, Samsung has ensured users' privacy by making three major changes to how AI processes their data.

Also read: Galaxy S25 makes Samsung more like Apple than ever before

Firstly, Samsung ensured that the Now Brief feature will analyse data using a “Personal Data Engine” that filters data to provide users with all the relevant suggestions. Secondly, the AI feature will entirely run on-device, therefore, it will not require any server connection, making users' data secure. Additionally, the Now Brief feature will also pick data based on app interaction, making the summary more intuitive.

Apart from these measures, Samsung makes the Cloud-based AI feature more controllable users can select which cloud-based AI feature they would like to use or eliminate from their day-to-day usage and how their data will be analysed for a particular AI feature. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 model will secure users' personal data on its Knox Matrix Trust Chain, bringing enhanced privacy over protection and security monitoring of connected devices with phone.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched with upgraded Galaxy AI features: Writing Assist, upgraded Circle to Search and more

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!