Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now about 6 months away from its official launch. Over the past few months, tipsters and experts have speculated that the company is planning to power the devices with its in-house chipset. This year, Samsung integrated the Exynos 2400 chip into the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in several regions. Now, it may follow a similar strategy with the Galaxy S25 series with its upcoming Exynos 2500 chip.

Now, After months of speculation, Samsung has finally confirmed the development of the Exynos 2500 chip for its “flagship” device which is expected to be the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Exynos 2500 chip to be refined for Galaxy S25 series

Samsung shared its Q2 2024 performance report during which it revealed the development and “ stable supply of Exynos 2500 for flagship products.” These flagship products are expected to be the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon chipset. Samsung also revealed that it will be utilising the 3nm process for its flagship chipset after getting a positive response from Exynos W1000 for Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra.

Samsung said, “The initial market response to wearable products using the industry's first 3nm SoC is positive, and the expansion of SoC adoption models by major trading partners is expected in the second half of the year.” As of now, there is no Android smartphone supporting chipset developed on the 3nm process, as only the Apple iPhone 15 Pro model chipset is developed with the TMSC process. Now, Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to launch a flagship chipset with a 3nm process this year.

Now, we know that Samsung will include its in-house chipset for flagship devices, however, it's still unclear how the company plans to roll out its devices. Apart from chipsets, the company also has plans to expand its AI efforts from the second half of the year. Therefore, we will have to wait for January 2025 to confirm how Samsung will be introducing new-gen S-series and foldable smartphones.

