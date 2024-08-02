 Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail

Samsung confirms the inclusion of the Exynos 2500 chip for its flagship products which is likely to be the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 09:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail
Samsung Exynos 2500 chip will likely power the Galaxy S25 series, check details. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now about 6 months away from its official launch. Over the past few months, tipsters and experts have speculated that the company is planning to power the devices with its in-house chipset. This year, Samsung integrated the Exynos 2400 chip into the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in several regions. Now, it may follow a similar strategy with the Galaxy S25 series with its upcoming Exynos 2500 chip. 

Now, After months of speculation, Samsung has finally confirmed the development of the Exynos 2500 chip for its “flagship” device which is expected to be the Galaxy S25 series. 

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may miss out on this upgrade, details leaked online: Here's everything we know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Exynos 2500 chip to be refined for Galaxy S25 series

Samsung shared its Q2 2024 performance report during which it revealed the development and “ stable supply of Exynos 2500 for flagship products.” These flagship products are expected to be the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon chipset. Samsung also revealed that it will be utilising the 3nm process for its flagship chipset after getting a positive response from Exynos W1000 for Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery details tipped and it does not sound good- All details

Samsung said, “The initial market response to wearable products using the industry's first 3nm SoC is positive, and the expansion of SoC adoption models by major trading partners is expected in the second half of the year.” As of now, there is no Android smartphone supporting chipset developed on the 3nm process, as only the Apple iPhone 15 Pro model chipset is developed with the TMSC process. Now, Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to launch a flagship chipset with a 3nm process this year. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 camera and battery may not get major upgrades; Know what Samsung has planned

Now, we know that Samsung will include its in-house chipset for flagship devices, however, it's still unclear how the company plans to roll out its devices. Apart from chipsets, the company also has plans to expand its AI efforts from the second half of the year. Therefore, we will have to wait for January 2025 to confirm how Samsung will be introducing new-gen S-series and foldable smartphones. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 09:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 pro launch likely in september: apple may introduce this new colour option vivo v40 and v40 pro india launch date confirmed: here’s everything you need to know nothing phone 2a plus vs oneplus nord 4: which smartphone to buy under rs. 30000 oppo k12x 5g affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: check specs, features, availability and more pixel 9 pro fold vs samsung galaxy z fold 6: which foldable smartphone may be the right buy iphone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iphone 15 pro users, apple rolls out ios 18.1 beta will iphone 16 pro max and iphone 16 pro be cheaper if apple make them in india? iphone users get ios 17.6 update with ‘important’ security fixes, here’s why you should install it right now iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max likely to get this major upgrade for faster wifi speed, check details here
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
10 best laptops under 45000

10 best laptop under 45000: HP, Dell to Lenovo, check out these high-performers
Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets