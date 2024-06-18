 Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC globally, even in India: Know all details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC globally, even in India: Know all details

Samsung is planning to integrate Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 into the Galaxy S25 series in all regions, said Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 18 2024, 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series may include Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but we may also experience a price bump, know the reason. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is currently building plans for developing the next-generation Galaxy S-series smartphone. However, the biggest mystery for the Galaxy S25 series is the processor. Previous reports have highlighted that Samsung may integrate the mix of Qualcomm and Exynos 2500 chipsets based on regions. Now, a new leak has come forward which ensures that all devices may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all regions due to hardware constraints with Exynos 2500 chipset. But, there is a catch, know what Apple analyst revealed.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 series processor

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared an X post which highlighted that the Galaxy S25 series will only support Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. While Kuo did not give any confirmation, but it is expected that the entire series will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Over the years, we have seen Samsung experimenting with its Exynos chipset for the S-series smartphone. However, now that might change with Exynos 2500 SoC due to “ lower-than-expected 3nm yield,” said Kuo.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage

While the news around Samsung including the Snapdragon processor may give relief to the fans. However, Kuo also highlighted a catch with the integration or we can say the partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm. It was suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset might experience a 25-30 percent price increase, showcasing how Qualcomm plans to benefit from the sales of the upcoming Samsung S25 series. On the other hand, TSMC will also become the beneficiary due to the high demand for Qualcomm orders.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades

This may come as a big challenge to Samsung as they are struggling to optimise the in-house Exynos chips for the upcoming devices. On the other hand, the company will also have to build a pricing strategy for the Galaxy S25 series if it integrates Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Therefore, next year, we may experience a big price bump due to the increasing cost of flagship Snapdragon processors.

Note that the information is based on speculation and does not provide any credibility until Samsung reveals the information officially during the launch.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 11:16 IST
