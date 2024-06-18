Samsung Galaxy S25 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC globally, even in India: Know all details

Samsung is currently building plans for developing the next-generation Galaxy S-series smartphone. However, the biggest mystery for the Galaxy S25 series is the processor. Previous reports have highlighted that Samsung may integrate the mix of Qualcomm and Exynos 2500 chipsets based on regions. Now, a new leak has come forward which ensures that all devices may feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all regions due to hardware constraints with Exynos 2500 chipset. But, there is a catch, know what Apple analyst revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series processor

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared an X post which highlighted that the Galaxy S25 series will only support Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. While Kuo did not give any confirmation, but it is expected that the entire series will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Over the years, we have seen Samsung experimenting with its Exynos chipset for the S-series smartphone. However, now that might change with Exynos 2500 SoC due to “ lower-than-expected 3nm yield,” said Kuo.

Qualcomm will likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (vs. 40% for the S24), as the Exynos 2500 may not ship due to Samsung's lower-than-expected 3nm yield.



In addition to the significant increase in supply share, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will see a price… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 17, 2024

While the news around Samsung including the Snapdragon processor may give relief to the fans. However, Kuo also highlighted a catch with the integration or we can say the partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm. It was suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset might experience a 25-30 percent price increase, showcasing how Qualcomm plans to benefit from the sales of the upcoming Samsung S25 series. On the other hand, TSMC will also become the beneficiary due to the high demand for Qualcomm orders.

This may come as a big challenge to Samsung as they are struggling to optimise the in-house Exynos chips for the upcoming devices. On the other hand, the company will also have to build a pricing strategy for the Galaxy S25 series if it integrates Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Therefore, next year, we may experience a big price bump due to the increasing cost of flagship Snapdragon processors.

Note that the information is based on speculation and does not provide any credibility until Samsung reveals the information officially during the launch.

