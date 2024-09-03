Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, foldables to get Exynos

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is just 5 months away and leaks have already started to make their way to the internet. Over the months, there have been speculations about Samsung using Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Earlier, we came across rumours that Galaxy S25 Ultra may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, whereas, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may come with Exynos 2500 chipset. Now, a new report again sheds light on what Samsung has planned for next year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series processor expectations

According to the Hankyung Korea Market report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processors (AP). With the Galaxy S24 series, we saw the Ultra variant with a Snapdragon processor, whereas the standard model was powered by Exynos 2400 processors in several regions. Now, Samsung plans to integrate the highest-performing chipset to its S-series smartphone to bring powerful performance and AI features that will compete with other tech giants including Apple.

Now, what about Exynos 2500 chipsets? Well, the report highlighted that Samsung plans to integrate its in-house chipset for foldable smartphones. Therefore, with the new generation of Samsung foldable, we may see smartphones with Exynos chipset which would be a big shift for the company. It is being reported that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processors may significantly boost the core performance with the greater ability to introduce generative AI functions.

While we still have some time to confirm the claims, Samsung is speculated to make some major changes and this could impact the S-series smartphone in a positive way as Apple has also joined the race with Apple Intelligence and A18 Pro chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series specs (expected)

As of now, the rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series are slim, however, it is expected that Samsung may bring a new design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with curved edges and a slimmer profile. The Ultra model may also come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and two 50MP telephoto lenses for improved photo quality.

