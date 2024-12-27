Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may be showcased at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, here’s everything we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 27 2024, 09:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim launching soon, we may see a preview at the Galaxy Unpacked event. (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will finally be launched next month in 2025 with three new models. However, reports suggest that Samsung may launch another Galaxy S25 model which will be slimmer than the flagship series. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is said to be launched in the first half of 2025 as an iPhone 17 Air competitor. Now, alongside the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, Samsung may preview the Galaxy S25 Slim at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Therefore, we may get a glimpse of the smartphone ahead of launch. Know more about Samsung's plans for the upcoming launch event. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim at Galaxy Unpacked event

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner which is one of the most awaited times of the year as the company announces its latest S-series flagship smartphones. In 2025, Samsung will launch the latest Galaxy S25 series consisting of three models which will include an Ultra variant and two standard models. Alongside the launch, Samsung is expected to preview several upcoming devices which are expected to be the Galaxy S25 Slim which will be the slimmer version of the flagship S-series model. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here's what we know

Supply chain sources have highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Slim model will be placed between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, making it yet another flagship model in the series. Despite featuring a slimmer profile, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance. However, we may see some compromises in battery and camera specifications. 

Alongside the Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung may also preview the Galaxy Ring 2 and  XR headset which will run on Google's Android XR platform at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Therefore, Samsung has lined up several new products for 2025. Now, we are awaiting the official date for the Samsung launch event in January 2025. Reports and rumours suggest that the Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 22, however, the date is yet to be confirmed. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 09:56 IST
