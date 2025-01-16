Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders leaked, report suggests thinner design than S25 Ultra, S25

Here's what the Galaxy S25 Slim could look like, based on a new report.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 13:04 IST
Samsung S25 Slim renders leaked, report suggests thinner design than S25 Ultra, S25
The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to launch after the main S25 series. (OnLeaks, Smartprix)

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series soon, on January 22, and with just a few days remaining, hype is building. Alongside the trio of mainline smartphones—the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra—Samsung is also rumoured to showcase a brand-new device called the S25 Slim. Some reports suggest that while the Galaxy S25 Slim may indeed make an appearance at the event, others claim it will be reserved for launch after the mainline series goes on sale.

However, based on a new report by Smartprix, we now have some details about the device, including its measurements, which hint at when it may eventually be revealed.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹74,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: Windows 10 users, Microsoft will stop supporting Office apps this year—What you need to do

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Here's what the Galaxy S25 Slim could look like

According to Smartprix's report, the S25 Slim will have the following dimensions: 159 x 76 x 6.4 mm (approximate), with the camera bump extending to 8.3 mm. This would mean that it will be much thinner than the rest of the S25 series, especially the S25 Ultra. 

What does this mean for its rivalry with the alleged iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim? Reports so far have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could be as thin as 5.5 mm. With the S25 Slim expected to be 6.4 mm, it seems the Samsung slim counterpart will be slightly thicker. However, these are still rumours and unconfirmed details, so it remains to be seen how the battle will shape up.

Samsung S25 Slim renders leaked.
Samsung S25 Slim renders leaked. (Smartprix)
image caption
Samsung S25 Slim renders leaked. (Smartprix)

When will the Galaxy S25 Slim launch?

Smartprix also highlights that the S25 Slim will launch in May 2025, several months after the mainline S25 series debuts. Powering the phone will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and it will likely feature a flat frame.

The renders also suggest that the device will follow a similar design to the S25 series, with a symmetrical triple camera layout positioned on the top left of the phone. Smartprix indicates that the device could feature a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto shooter with a 3.5x optical zoom range. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 on top.

Also Read: Google Search market share hit a decade low in the final months of 2024. Its market share was...

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 13:04 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders leaked, report suggests thinner design than S25 Ultra, S25
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets