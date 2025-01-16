Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders leaked, report suggests thinner design than S25 Ultra, S25

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series soon, on January 22, and with just a few days remaining, hype is building. Alongside the trio of mainline smartphones—the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra—Samsung is also rumoured to showcase a brand-new device called the S25 Slim. Some reports suggest that while the Galaxy S25 Slim may indeed make an appearance at the event, others claim it will be reserved for launch after the mainline series goes on sale.

However, based on a new report by Smartprix, we now have some details about the device, including its measurements, which hint at when it may eventually be revealed.

Here's what the Galaxy S25 Slim could look like

According to Smartprix's report, the S25 Slim will have the following dimensions: 159 x 76 x 6.4 mm (approximate), with the camera bump extending to 8.3 mm. This would mean that it will be much thinner than the rest of the S25 series, especially the S25 Ultra.

What does this mean for its rivalry with the alleged iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim? Reports so far have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could be as thin as 5.5 mm. With the S25 Slim expected to be 6.4 mm, it seems the Samsung slim counterpart will be slightly thicker. However, these are still rumours and unconfirmed details, so it remains to be seen how the battle will shape up.

When will the Galaxy S25 Slim launch?

Smartprix also highlights that the S25 Slim will launch in May 2025, several months after the mainline S25 series debuts. Powering the phone will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and it will likely feature a flat frame.

The renders also suggest that the device will follow a similar design to the S25 series, with a symmetrical triple camera layout positioned on the top left of the phone. Smartprix indicates that the device could feature a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto shooter with a 3.5x optical zoom range. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 on top.

