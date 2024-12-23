Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to make its debut in a week as we await the official launch date. However, in 2025, Samsung has planned to launch a slimmer model of the flagship series which is being addressed as “Galaxy S25 Slim”. But, this model will likely make its debut later in the year. Now, in recent rumours, more details surrounding Galaxy S25 Slim have emerged revealing the detailed specifications of the smartphone. Since it's a slimmer model of the flagship Galaxy S25, we expect some feature compromises, however, the new reports showcase some exciting features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs and features

According to a Tom's Guide report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature a 6.66-inch display. It will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra variant. For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 200 MP main camera with an ISOCELL HP5 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide with ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and a 50 MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. Therefore, the smartphone will resemble a lot like the series Ultra variant considering the specifications and features.

Apart from these features, the Galaxy S25 Slim is rumoured to feature a battery between 4700mAh and 5000mAh. Despite being a slimmer model, the specifications do not showcase any major compromises in providing flagship features to the audience. From the latest high-end processor to a 200MP camera, users can experience all the features which are likely to be similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, which is launching next month.

Apart from these features, the Slim model may offer 12GB of RAM and its thickness may fall at 6.x mm. Therefore, it will be significantly lightweight and slimmer than any of the flagship S-series models. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be launched in March or April of 2025, therefore, we must wait till then to know what Samsung has to offer with a new S-series model and how it will be different from the Fan Edition model as well.

