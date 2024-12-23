Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs revealed ahead of 2025 launch, here’s everything we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 23 2024, 08:14 IST
OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It s expected to be the next big release from Samsung. It is anticipated that the device will feature a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like previous Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, which was a slightly overclocked version of the main chip. (OnLeaks)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know
2/5 OnePlus 13: It is set to be OnePlus's next flagship and is confirmed to launch in January next year in India. The device is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as seen in the already released Chinese model. (OnePlus)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know
3/5 Xiaomi 15 series: is the next follow-up to the Xiaomi 14. The devices are confirmed to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is currently unclear when Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 15 series to India, but considering the Xiaomi 14 series launched in March 2024, it may be some time before we see the Xiaomi 15 series in India. (Xiaomi)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know
4/5 Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus: Apart from the S25 Ultra, Samsung is also rumoured to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite to its standard S25 models. Unlike last year, when the South Korean tech giant opted for its own Exynos chipset, this time things could be different, with Samsung potentially using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7: Although it's still some time away, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Like most years, Samsung could launch its new foldables around July-August next year. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here’s what we know
Know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will look like based on these specs. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to make its debut in a week as we await the official launch date. However, in 2025, Samsung has planned to launch a slimmer model of the flagship series which is being addressed as “Galaxy S25 Slim”. But, this model will likely make its debut later in the year. Now, in recent rumours, more details surrounding Galaxy S25 Slim have emerged revealing the detailed specifications of the smartphone. Since it's a slimmer model of the flagship Galaxy S25, we expect some feature compromises, however, the new reports showcase some exciting features.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs and features

According to a Tom's Guide report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature a 6.66-inch display. It will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra variant. For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 200 MP main camera with an ISOCELL HP5 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide with ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and a 50 MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. Therefore, the smartphone will resemble a lot like the series Ultra variant considering the specifications and features. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date is…

Apart from these features, the Galaxy S25 Slim is rumoured to feature a battery between 4700mAh and 5000mAh. Despite being a slimmer model, the specifications do not showcase any major compromises in providing flagship features to the audience. From the latest high-end processor to a 200MP camera, users can experience all the features which are likely to be similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, which is launching next month. 

Also read: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Apart from these features, the Slim model may offer 12GB of RAM and its thickness may fall at 6.x mm. Therefore, it will be significantly lightweight and slimmer than any of the flagship S-series models. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be launched in March or April of 2025, therefore, we must wait till then to know what Samsung has to offer with a new S-series model and how it will be different from the Fan Edition model as well. 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets