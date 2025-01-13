Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim spotted on Geekbench- Know about its benchmark scores

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim was spotted on the Geekbench database with some lower-than-expected benchmark scores.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 12:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature significant camera upgrades, including a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3x telephoto sensor, according to recent leaks. (samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will officially make its debut on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. While we are aware of the three major Galaxy S series models, Samsung is also rumoured to be developing a slimmer version of the flagship series which is expected to be known as Galaxy S25 Slim. However, the slimmer model may not debut this month, but it may launch in March or April of 2025. Now, as the launch timeline nears, the Galaxy S25 Slim was finally spotted on the Geekbench database, showcasing its performance cores, expected chipset, and more. Therefore, know how well, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could perform.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹74,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim performance scores

In a recent spotting, a tipster who goes by the name Jukanlosreve shared an X post with screenshots highlighting the Geekbench scores of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model. While the smartphone is speculated to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the scores showcase an underwhelming performance which may raise some questions in buyers' minds. In the screenshot, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim achieved 3005 points in the single-core CPU benchmark and 6954 points in the multi-core test. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here's what we know

While the single-core CPU testing showcased a promising performance, but the multicore test was significantly lower than competitors as well as the  Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmarks that were leaked earlier. However, since it's the first spotting and we are unsure of what environments the device has been tested, therefore, we may wait patiently to see how Samsung has been integrating flagship features into its slim model. Near the official launch, we may also get a greater understanding of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim's performance. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to feature a 6.66-inch display and it may measure more than 6mm in thickness. It will reportedly feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 200 MP main camera with an ISOCELL HP5 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide with an ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and a 50 MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. Additionally, it is expected to be backed by a 4700mAh or 5000mAh battery.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 12:22 IST
Tags:
