Samsung will launch its Galaxy S25 series tomorrow, January 22. One of the devices rumoured to launch alongside the main models—the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra—is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. However, there have been conflicting reports about the S25 Slim. Some rumours suggest Samsung may debut the device during the launch, while others indicate it could arrive later in the year. Now, in the latest, a recent report by Phone Arena claims that the Galaxy S25 Slim, regardless of the branding Samsung chooses, will only be launched in select region—a total of 39 markets, excluding the United States.

Here are the markets that Galaxy S25 Slim could launch in

Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Brazil, the Caucasus, Croatia, Egypt, France, India, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia/Montenegro, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The list includes India, so if accurate, it means Indians will be able to purchase the device—unlike those in the US, which comes as a surprise. The report also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Slim might not launch until May 2025.

Galaxy S25 Slim: What more do we know

The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to feature a much thinner design compared to other S25 models, with a thickness of just 6.4mm. If accurate, it may still not match the upcoming iPhone 17 Air or Slim, rumoured to be around 5.5mm thick. How this battle of slim smartphones unfolds remains to be seen.

Reports suggest it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the other S25 series models. Additionally, it might include 12GB RAM as standard and a triple-camera setup on the back, similar to the base Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.