Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to only launch in a few countries, report says. Check if India is on the list

Phone Arena says Galaxy S25 Slim will only be launched in select regions, and India is one of them.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 21 2025, 11:31 IST
Galaxy S25 series launches on January 22.
Galaxy S25 series launches on January 22. (Evan Blass/ @evleaks)

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S25 series tomorrow, January 22. One of the devices rumoured to launch alongside the main models—the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra—is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. However, there have been conflicting reports about the S25 Slim. Some rumours suggest Samsung may debut the device during the launch, while others indicate it could arrive later in the year. Now, in the latest, a recent report by Phone Arena claims that the Galaxy S25 Slim, regardless of the branding Samsung chooses, will only be launched in select region—a total of 39 markets, excluding the United States.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI features leaked before launch: AI briefings, Night Mode video, and more

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹74,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Here are the markets that Galaxy S25 Slim could launch in

Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Brazil, the Caucasus, Croatia, Egypt, France, India, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia/Montenegro, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The list includes India, so if accurate, it means Indians will be able to purchase the device—unlike those in the US, which comes as a surprise. The report also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Slim might not launch until May 2025.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant will be available in only four countries- All details

Galaxy S25 Slim: What more do we know

The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to feature a much thinner design compared to other S25 models, with a thickness of just 6.4mm. If accurate, it may still not match the upcoming iPhone 17 Air or Slim, rumoured to be around 5.5mm thick. How this battle of slim smartphones unfolds remains to be seen.

Reports suggest it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the other S25 series models. Additionally, it might include 12GB RAM as standard and a triple-camera setup on the back, similar to the base Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 11:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to only launch in a few countries, report says. Check if India is on the list
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City
GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets