Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch in 128GB storage variant in India: Here's how much it may cost

Samsung Galaxy S25 may come in 128GB storage options with a price of just Rs.74999. Here’s what we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 29 2025, 08:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch in 128GB storage variant in India: Here's how much it may cost
Samsung may announce a new storage option for Samsung Galaxy S25, check details. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

During the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch, the South Korean giant announced the entire series with 12GB RAM and storage options starting from 256GB. However, a new rumour has surfaced which claims that Samsung is slated to launch a 128GB of Galaxy S25 in India after all. This new storage variant is yet to be announced since it's also not available for pre-order as of now. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the new Galaxy S25 model, then you may want to wait for the 128GB variant since it will be priced lower. Know more about what Samsung may launch.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB variant

According to a new 91Mobiles report, Samsung is expected to launch a new 128GB storage variant for the vanilla Galaxy S25 model in India. Currently, the smartphone is available to preorder with 12GB RAM and two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB. With a lower storage capacity, the smartphone will also be less expensive than the current 256GB model, which costs Rs.80999. The report suggests that the Galaxy S25 with 128GB storage is expected to cost Rs.74999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report highlighted that this new storage variant has not been listed on the company website and that there is a slight chance that it will only be available for sale in offline markets and retail stores. If the rumours are true, then it could be a great opportunity for budget-conscious buyers to get the latest generation Galaxy S series model at a lower price.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy S25? 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been introduced with several refinements and upgrades, making it one of the most talked about flagship series smartphones. The Smartphone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. The Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 08:19 IST
