 Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 likely to feature a 4,000 mAh battery, matching its predecessor. Leaked details suggest continuity in battery capacity for the flagship series.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 14 2024, 13:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch
Samsung Galaxy S25's leaked details reveal it will feature a 4,000 mAh battery, like its predecessor. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 battery capacity has been leaked, showing it will match that of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to have a 4,000 mAh battery, maintaining the same capacity as this year's model.

Battery History of Samsung S-Series Devices

Battery capacity has varied in Samsung's S-series devices over the years. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S21 featured a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy 22 had a 3,700 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 increased slightly to 3,900 mAh, and the S24 returned to 4,000 mAh. The S25 appears set to continue with a 4,000 mAh battery.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked ahead of launch: Check all details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25's leaked Registration and Details

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the name "Galaxy S25" has already been registered in Mexico. This is part of Samsung's strategy to protect its brand, with the registration listed under “teléfonos inteligentes,” the Spanish term for smartphones. The base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to have the variant name SM-S931.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked ahead of launch: Check all details

The registration reportedly includes a battery capacity of 3,881 mAh, which is commonly marketed as 4,000 mAh, aligning with the Galaxy S24's battery. This news is likely to please those who appreciated the recent incremental increases in the battery size of the Galaxy S series and prefer not to see a reduction.

However, this information might not be final, and details about the battery capacities of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are not yet available. The exact names of these devices are also unconfirmed at this early stage. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch between January and March 2025.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing: Check out specs, features, and more

In the meantime, Samsung is preparing for the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected to be unveiled next month.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 13:15 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets