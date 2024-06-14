Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 battery capacity has been leaked, showing it will match that of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to have a 4,000 mAh battery, maintaining the same capacity as this year's model.

Battery History of Samsung S-Series Devices

Battery capacity has varied in Samsung's S-series devices over the years. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S21 featured a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy 22 had a 3,700 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 increased slightly to 3,900 mAh, and the S24 returned to 4,000 mAh. The S25 appears set to continue with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25's leaked Registration and Details

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the name "Galaxy S25" has already been registered in Mexico. This is part of Samsung's strategy to protect its brand, with the registration listed under “teléfonos inteligentes,” the Spanish term for smartphones. The base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to have the variant name SM-S931.

The registration reportedly includes a battery capacity of 3,881 mAh, which is commonly marketed as 4,000 mAh, aligning with the Galaxy S24's battery. This news is likely to please those who appreciated the recent incremental increases in the battery size of the Galaxy S series and prefer not to see a reduction.

However, this information might not be final, and details about the battery capacities of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are not yet available. The exact names of these devices are also unconfirmed at this early stage. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch between January and March 2025.

In the meantime, Samsung is preparing for the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected to be unveiled next month.