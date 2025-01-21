Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant will be available in only four countries- All details

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 21 2025, 09:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with a new 16GB RAM variant, check details.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will officially be hosted tomorrow, January 22 at 11:30 PM IST. This is one of the most awaited Samsung events of the year as the company announces its flagship Galaxy S series models globally. Now, as get closer to the launch events, leaks and rumours have already given us many details about what Samsung has planned to introduce. Many fans are excited about the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model. This year, Samsung is expected to introduce a new 16GB RAM variant with the ultra model, however, it will only be available in a few selected countries. Here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch

Also read: Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series and other key announcements to watch for January 22 event

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹129,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will officially be launched on January 22, 2025. Reports suggest that the company may announce a 16GB RAM variant for the Ultra model along with the 12GB variant. However,  tipster @chunvn8888 highlighted that it will be available in only four countries that will include India, South Korea, China, and Vietnam. Outside of these four listed countries, Samsung may not offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant which may come as a shock to buyers who prefer greater storage capacity. While the 12GB RAM variant will not provide any problems in performance but there may be some performance gaps in comparison to the 16GB variant. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant may also offer improved on-device AI processing. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI features leaked before launch: AI briefings, Night Mode video, and more

Now, we will have to wait until tomorrow to confirm what Samsung has planned for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB variant and if it will be available in other regions as well or not. Apart from these updates, the Ultra variant is expected to be powered by the  Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that may offer powerful performance over last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra model with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The smartphone will likely come with some design refinements that include curved edges, a lightweight profile, and slimmer bezels.

From a camera viewpoint, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely come with a 200MP main camera, an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera, and a new telephoto technology that may capture more detailed and high-quality photos.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 09:56 IST
