Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: 4 major upgrades that could make it worth the wait

There are several reasons why you should consider holding out for the Galaxy S25 Ultra instead of buying, say, the S24 Ultra right now, or even another flagship.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 16:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra expected to get these 4 major upgrades—and these could make it worth the wait
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport rounded corners, unlike the S24 Ultra. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the mainline Ultra flagship from the South Korean tech giant. It will replace the very popular Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has so far been quite critically acclaimed for its all-around reliability. The S25 Ultra is set to build on this success, offering more of the same but better, with a range of new additions that will make it an even more well-rounded device. Based on leaks and rumours, with December 2024 fast approaching, it won't be long before January 2025 arrives, the month in which the S25 Ultra is expected to launch. 

That being said, there are several reasons why you should consider holding out for the S25 Ultra instead of buying, say, the S24 Ultra right now, or even another flagship for that matter. Let's explore some of these reasons.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Be More Comfortable In-Hand

While the S25 Ultra is anticipated to continue using titanium as the core material for the device's build, it may adopt a more rounded design compared to the S24 Ultra's sharp corners, as suggested by IceUniverse. This rounded approach could improve the in-hand feel of the device.

The S25 Ultra is also expected to be thinner than the S24 Ultra, potentially making it the thinnest Samsung Galaxy Ultra device yet. Additionally, rumours suggest that it could feature thinner bezels than the S24 Ultra, and this could accommodate the rumoured 6.9-inch display, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. All these small but meaningful changes could make the S25 Ultra a more well-rounded device in terms of design and usability.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Is Enough To Wait For The Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy, which is no slouch, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite, expected in the S25 Ultra, is expected to raise the bar. Recent benchmarks show that the Snapdragon 8 Elite outperforms even the Apple A18 Pro in multi-core performance, which is something that Snapdragon processors have historically struggled with. Apple has always been ahead of the curve, but now it looks like its lead is shrinking. This performance boost should be exciting for users, and while there aren't many AAA games like Resident Evil 4 on Android, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset opens up future possibilities.

More RAM Means Future Proofing For AI

Several reports have tipped that the S25 Ultra could feature 16GB of RAM as standard, up from the 12GB in the S24 Ultra. Flagships like the Pixel 9 Pro XL already come with 16GB of RAM, and even the Pixel 9 offers 12GB as standard. More RAM is believed to be necessary to support the latest AI features, and the 16GB of RAM in the S25 Ultra would provide better performance, future-proofing the device as more AI features are rolled out. Google has likely included 16GB of RAM for this reason, and some of it may be dedicated to AI features. Samsung may follow suit, given that it uses a number of Google's AI features, such as Circle to Search and others.

Camera Performance Boost Coming?

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has one of the most reliable camera setups on the market, featuring a 200MP wide camera, ultra-wide shooter, 3x telephoto, and 5x zoom, it's not without its shortcomings. Some critics have noted that while the images are reliable and look good, they don't particularly stand out compared to phones like the Vivo X100 Pro or the iPhone, in photos and video, respectively. The S25 Ultra is expected to improve camera performance and general image quality.

Reports suggest that the S25 Ultra could continue to feature the 200MP sensor, but it may also receive a better ultra-wide camera, potentially upgrading to a 50MP sensor from the current 12MP. Based on a report by Tom's Guide, the S25 Ultra could feature variable zoom capabilities, with focal lengths ranging from 4x to 5x, and between 6x and 7x, which would allow for smoother zoom transitions, especially when shooting video. However, other reports indicate that Samsung may remove the second telephoto camera (the 3x lens), so it will be interesting to see if the S25 Ultra ships with just three cameras instead of four.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 16:59 IST
