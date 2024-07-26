Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery details tipped and it does not sound good- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is 6 months away from its official launch, however, leaks about the upcoming flagship smartphone have already started to circulate. While we are hoping for a greater upgrade next year, it seems like Samsung has some other plans for the Galaxy S25 series. In a new leak, a tipster revealed the battery specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which may disappoint many fans, check out details to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery

A tipster who goes by the name of Ice Universe on X shared a post revealing the battery and charging details of next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It was highlighted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra battery is expected to remain the same as the predecessor with a 5000mAh battery. Therefore, it is expected that Samsung is not planning for a battery upgrade with the upcoming S-series. This leak may disappoint many Samsung smartphone users who have been planning for the new generation of S-series models.

Alongside the battery capacity, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone may come with a maximum charging support of 45W, which again is less considering it's a premium-range smartphone. GSMArena reported that Samsung may go for a big redesign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the hardware may look somewhat similar to the current “Ultra” variant available in the market.

It was also mentioned that if the battery capacity is unhinged, it may create a huge problem for Samsung as several reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is expected to drain power rapidly, and for this reason, several Chinese smartphone brands are considering higher battery capabilities for their flagship models. Therefore, if this happens, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may face a major setup in comparison to its competitors.

Currently, it's too early to make an assumption and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are yet to be announced officially and we still have some time to get surety over what Samsung has planned for its new generation of S-series smartphones.

