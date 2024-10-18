 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what’s new | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what’s new

 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design leaked, showcasing major refinements. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a new design, check details. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

The launch timeline for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is getting closer and leaks about the models have started to flood our feeds. Last week, a tipster gave us a slight glimpse of the camera layout of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and another leak showcased the screen protector of all three models. Now another image of the smartphone has come forward showcasing the entire back panel of Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, know what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like ahead of the 2025 launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launch confirmed: Know what's coming

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design

A tipster who goes by the name Technizo Concept shared a post revealing the back panel design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The image showcased the camera placement and layout, curved edges, and matte finish design. The tipster also showcased the S-pen support for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, the rendered image also revealed a new camera design with larger sensors. Apart from these refinements, the smartphone looks very similar to its predecessor.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iOS 18, iPhone 16 users complain of battery drain

According to a Phone Arena report, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL main camera sensor that will enhance low-light photography. The ultrawide camera is also expected to get an upgrade from 12MP to 50MP with the ISOCELL JN3 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs (rumoured)


The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset along with 16GB RAM, hinting towards a major performance boost. With the new generation, Samsung is expected to refine the display bezels and bring more improvements to the overall design.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to feature a titanium frame and it will weigh 219 grams which is lighter than the 232 grams Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. The Galaxy S25 ULtra will likely feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Armor protection.

Also read: Infinix Inbook Air Pro Plus laptop with 14-inch OLED display launched in India: Check price, features and more

However, note that the shared image and features are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we must wait to confirm what's expected to launch in January 2025.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 12:51 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case why apple iphone se 4 and google pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones apple ipad mini 7 vs ipad mini 6: know if you should consider buying the latest xiaomi 15 key specs tipped online: 50mp triple cameras, snapdragon 8 elite and 5,500mah battery and more oneplus 13r tipped to feature snapdragon 8 gen 4 soc: here what’s coming oneplus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: know how much it will cost iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on october 25, may cost over… this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what’s new
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets