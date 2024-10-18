Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what’s new

The launch timeline for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is getting closer and leaks about the models have started to flood our feeds. Last week, a tipster gave us a slight glimpse of the camera layout of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and another leak showcased the screen protector of all three models. Now another image of the smartphone has come forward showcasing the entire back panel of Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, know what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like ahead of the 2025 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design

A tipster who goes by the name Technizo Concept shared a post revealing the back panel design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The image showcased the camera placement and layout, curved edges, and matte finish design. The tipster also showcased the S-pen support for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, the rendered image also revealed a new camera design with larger sensors. Apart from these refinements, the smartphone looks very similar to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - New camera Design! pic.twitter.com/JAdlebhAkv — Technizo Concept (@technizoconcept) October 16, 2024

According to a Phone Arena report, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL main camera sensor that will enhance low-light photography. The ultrawide camera is also expected to get an upgrade from 12MP to 50MP with the ISOCELL JN3 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs (rumoured)



The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset along with 16GB RAM, hinting towards a major performance boost. With the new generation, Samsung is expected to refine the display bezels and bring more improvements to the overall design.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to feature a titanium frame and it will weigh 219 grams which is lighter than the 232 grams Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. The Galaxy S25 ULtra will likely feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Armor protection.

However, note that the shared image and features are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we must wait to confirm what's expected to launch in January 2025.

