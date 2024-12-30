Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don’t get your hopes up

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching in a few weeks at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. As we wait for official announcements, tipsters have been quite quick to provide us with a sneak peek at what Samsung has planned for new generation flagship models. While we have an idea of what the upcoming Galaxy S25 series would like, a new leak provides us with an in-depth look at Galaxy S25 Ultra camera features. Over the years, the Ultra variant has created hype in the camera segment but this year we do not expect any revolutionary upgrade. Therefore, know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera will offer.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.92 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most awaited smartphones of 2025 which will compete with other flagship models in terms of performance and camera capabilities. Now, based on the new leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera does not look very promising as most of the specifications are similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A tipster who goes by Assemble Debug shared an X post revealing images of a confidential file which consisted of camera specs of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

It was highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup and it may consist of a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor with f/1.7 and 23mm sensor. It will also feature a 12MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX754 and 3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX854 sensor offering 111mm focal length and 5x zoom. Lastly, it will come with an upgraded 50MP Ultrawide camera with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN3 sensor and a 1/1.57-inch optical size. Therefore, only the ultrawide lens is gaining a major boost, and other lenses may come similar to the predecessor.

Apart from the features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumoured to feature an ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) telephoto lens design which will offer a compact lens but with advanced camera capabilities, enhancing the telephoto zoom camera.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!