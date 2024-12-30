Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don’t get your hopes up

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may not come with major camera upgrades, here’s everything we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 09:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don’t get your hopes up
Know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera features, to see if they are worth the hype. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching in a few weeks at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. As we wait for official announcements, tipsters have been quite quick to provide us with a sneak peek at what Samsung has planned for new generation flagship models. While we have an idea of what the upcoming Galaxy S25 series would like, a new leak provides us with an in-depth look at Galaxy S25 Ultra camera features. Over the years, the Ultra variant has created hype in the camera segment but this year we do not expect any revolutionary upgrade. Therefore, know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera will offer.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim likely to be previewed at Galaxy Unpacked event- All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most awaited smartphones of 2025 which will compete with other flagship models in terms of performance and camera capabilities. Now, based on the new leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera does not look very promising as most of the specifications are similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A tipster who goes by Assemble Debug shared an X post revealing images of a confidential file which consisted of camera specs of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series pre-order date tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

It was highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup and it may consist of a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor with f/1.7 and 23mm sensor. It will also feature a 12MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX754 and 3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX854 sensor offering 111mm focal length and 5x zoom. Lastly, it will come with an upgraded 50MP Ultrawide camera with a Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN3 sensor and a 1/1.57-inch optical size. Therefore, only the ultrawide lens is gaining a major boost, and other lenses may come similar to the predecessor.

Apart from the features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumoured to feature an ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) telephoto lens design which will offer a compact lens but with advanced camera capabilities, enhancing the telephoto zoom camera.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 09:03 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don’t get your hopes up
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets