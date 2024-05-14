Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs revealed: Megapixels, zoom and all details here

In an early leak for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the smartphone is expected to discard the quad rear camera setup with a new triple rear camera setup, hinting towards a complete overhaul of the camera. The rumours suggest that Samsung is experimenting with a new camera setup which could affect next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra's telephoto sensor. This news may come as a surprise to several S-series enthusiasts who have been waiting for the new generation model, after the big success of the Galaxy S24 series. Know what the current rumours say about the Galaxy S25 camera overhual.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera

A tipster who goes by the name of Sperandio4Tech on X shared a post saying that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get new cameras. It was highlighted that the smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup instead of having four cameras similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The three cameras are reportedly an ultra-wide, a main and a periscopic lens for zooming capabilities. With next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung might have planned to discard the 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto sensor, hinting towards a major hardware change.

As per reports, the new camera setup of Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have an improved 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. However, the specs for the periscope lens were not revealed as it is currently being tested with a “ large sensor and variable zoom.” The tipster highlighted that the periscope lens is being tested with two fixed focal lengths, first between 4x and 5x zoom and second between 6x and 7x zoom.

However, note that the test is being conducted on the Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype, therefore, during the testing several things could be changed along the way. As it is too early to make an assumption about what's coming, we will have to wait a few more months to have a greater understanding of what's coming with the new generation of Galaxy S-series smartphones. But, as of now, we can have a hint that next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with new cameras and capabilities.

