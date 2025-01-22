Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades: Everything you need to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone, at the "Galaxy Unpacked" event. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This advanced chip enables faster on-device processing, particularly for AI-powered tasks that were previously dependent on cloud processing. However, the main highlight of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is its upgraded camera setup, which aims to set new standards in mobile photography.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera Upgrades and Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features an advanced camera system designed to deliver exceptional performance across various shooting scenarios. The new setup includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP wide camera with optical image stabilisation, and dual telephoto lenses offering 5x and 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor for high-quality selfies. This camera array is complemented by Samsung's ProVisual Engine, enhancing the camera's ability to capture detailed, vibrant shots at any distance.

One of the major updates is the new 50MP ultrawide sensor, which replaces the previous 12MP sensor, offering significantly higher clarity and improved colour reproduction. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra supports AI-powered features like the Generative Edit, which allows users to edit photos with the help of AI, though it requires a network connection and a Samsung Account login. It's important to note that the feature might add a watermark on generated images.

Enhanced Video Recording and Editing Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra also introduces several advanced camera features aimed at improving video and photo quality. The device now records video in 10-bit HDR by default, providing four times richer colour expression compared to previous models. This allows the phone to capture more detail, especially in challenging lighting conditions. The improved low-light video capabilities, backed by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, allow for clearer footage with reduced noise, even in dim settings.

Samsung has added several new editing tools to make professional-level adjustments accessible to everyday users. The Audio Eraser feature helps eliminate unwanted background noise by isolating sounds like voices, music, wind, or crowds, giving users greater control over audio in their videos. For those seeking more DSLR-like controls, the Galaxy S25 Ultra integrates depth-of-field adjustment with Virtual Aperture, available in the Expert RAW mode. This gives users more creative flexibility when taking portrait shots or filming cinematic videos.

Other enhancements include the Portrait Studio for creating more lifelike avatars and new analogue-style filters for a film-like aesthetic. The Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera system represents a significant leap forward, offering a robust set of tools for both photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.

In addition to the camera advancements, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which delivers a 40 per cent performance boost in NPU, a 37 percent increase in CPU speed, and a 30 percent improvement in GPU performance compared to its predecessor. This processing power supports the phone's AI-driven features, including Generative editing and other on-device tasks that enhance user experience.

The camera upgrades in the Galaxy S25 Ultra make it a strong contender in the flagship market, particularly for users looking for professional-grade photography and video tools in a mobile device.