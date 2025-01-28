Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impression: New Galaxy AI features, slimmer design, but same battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impression: Buying the new Galaxy S series during sale? You may want to check out the 4-day impression to get a great understanding of the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 15:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impression: New Galaxy AI features, slimmer design, but same battery
Here’s a small 4-day review of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tecj)

The new generation of Galaxy S series models is finally here, and many smartphone buyers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the devices. This year, Samsung made some major upgrades to performance and Galaxy AI features, which have been grabbing much attention in the flagship smartphone market. I have been using the top variant, the Galaxy 25 Ultra, for the past four days to test its new features, camera, and AI and examine whether I noticed any differences from its predecessor. While the initial experience with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is quite exciting, we will have to test the smartphone thoroughly to understand what's new and upgraded. However, to give a closer look, here is my initial 4-day review of the Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display

From the design front, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has recieved some major design upgrades with reduced weight and thickness. While I am not fond of boxy and heavy smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra feels quite comfortable and light in my hands. Despite being lightweight, the smartphone has maintained its premium look and feel which many users will appreciate. The smartphone has retained its boxy profile, but it has received curved edges in place of flat edges as Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it another major design change that almost every S24 Ultra user wishes for. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

When it comes to display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has not made any major upgrades in comparison to its predecessor, but the viewing experience is sharper and detailed which enhances the experience. Specs-wise, it features a similar 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with an improved Vision Booster.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera:

While I have yet to explore the camera performance thoroughly, the initial testing showcased some great results. Since I am a first-time user of the Ultra model, I am navigating all the camera features which have been provided. As of now, the 200MP main camera captures beautiful images with great clarity and detailing. What I like about Samsung S series devices is that they capture natural images without messing up with lighting and provide the best results. I also managed to try out the portrait mode and oh boy! The natural blur and focus to detail on the Galaxy S25 Ultra was something I had not seen before, except with the Vivo X200 Pro. 

Overall, the camera experience is quite impressive, but I have yet to test the new 50MP ultrawide camera, the log video features, and the 10-bit video quality. Therefore, you may want to wait until the full review.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance and Galaxy AI

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor (AP) which has been fabricated with TSMC's second-generation 3nm node process. While it's a custom chipset, the smartphone does not struggle to provide impressive performance. As of now, I managed to do basic day-to-day tasks on the smartphone without any hiccups. I also played BGMI on medium graphic settings for about 30 minutes without any lag or frame drops. Therefore, I was not able to find any major issues, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra requires in-depth performance testing to examine if it's worth the upgrades. 

In terms of Galaxy AI features, Samsung has introduced several new features including Now Brief, Now Bar, AI Select, and Sketch to Image. Based on 4 days of experience Now Brief currently provides weather information, any upcoming scheduled events, suggests breathing exercises, etc. However, if you do not have a proper Samsung ecosystem such as Galaxy Ring, or Galaxy Watch, it may not be very useful. Additionally, the Now Bar feature may provide third-party notification access for ease. Another new AI feature the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes is the Gemini Extension with access to several Samsung apps. In my opinion, it is quite a useful addition, but it would have been more appealing if it was Bixby in place of Gemini. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battery remained unchanged as it is still equipped with with 5000mAh battery. While the battery life is promising, it lasts up to 7 to 8 hours on a single charge. But, I am not a big fan of the charging time as it takes about 2 hours to fully charge from 1% to 100% which is annoying at times. 

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets