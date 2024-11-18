Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch inching closer: Expected date, price, features, and more

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, in early 2025. The company is expected to announce the devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event, potentially set for January 2025. While official details are yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the event will showcase the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a new slim variant of the series. Here's what you can expect from this highly awaited device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Launch Date of in India

While Samsung has not yet disclosed the official launch date for the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India, rumours indicate a possible announcement on January 22, 2025. The event will likely mark the global reveal of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with other models in the series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.92 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price of India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India is still under wraps, but based on the previous model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which launched at Rs. 1,29,999, the S25 Ultra is expected to fall within a similar price range. The exact pricing details will be confirmed by Samsung during the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering improved performance and efficiency. The phone is rumoured to feature new Galaxy AI enhancements, making it even more capable in various tasks.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to come with a 200MP rear camera, offering enhanced AI-based image processing. It may also include a 12MP ultra-wide lens and two telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. With 100x Space Zoom, users can expect clearer, more stable shots at long distances.

On the display front, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. As with its predecessor, the phone is likely to sport a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and sharper edges, offering a sleek and modern design.