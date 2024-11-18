Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch inching closer: Expected date, price, features, and more

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 Ultra in January 2025. Here's what to expect from the upcoming flagship, including pricing, features, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 14:11 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: 5 major upgrades coming to new-gen
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get some major design improvements in comparison to the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. The recent model is reportedly, quite bulky, heavy, and has pointy edges. Therefore, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have curved edges and may be slimmer and lightweight in comparison to the predecessor. Apart from these changes, the quad camera setup and titanium frame are likely to remain the same.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature the same  M13 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and similar 2600nits brightness. However, this year, Samsung may increase the display size from 6.8-inch to 6.9-inch as suggested by rumours. Apart from this, another display offering in the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Bloomberg)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
3/5 Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get an upgraded ultrawide camera in comparison to Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12 ultrawide camera. With the new generation, Samsung may introduce a 50MP ultrawide along with a new 50MP variable telephoto lens that may offer a fixed focal length between 6x and 7x. However, it's unsure how the telephoto lens will work. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
4/5 In terms of performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc paired with 12GB RAM. Now, with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company is rumoured to introduce the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with upgraded 16GB RAM, offering improved performance efficiency. Therefore, with the new generation, users may get a significant performance boost.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5/5 Lastly, with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company is expected to introduce the new OneUI 7 based on Android 15 that may come with some new Galaxy AI features. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also compatible with new software updates, however, its unsure if new AI features will be limited to new-gen or it will be rolling out to older models as well.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to launch soon with exciting features and expected price details. (Pexels)

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, in early 2025. The company is expected to announce the devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event, potentially set for January 2025. While official details are yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the event will showcase the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a new slim variant of the series. Here's what you can expect from this highly awaited device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Launch Date of in India

While Samsung has not yet disclosed the official launch date for the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India, rumours indicate a possible announcement on January 22, 2025. The event will likely mark the global reveal of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with other models in the series.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price of India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India is still under wraps, but based on the previous model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which launched at Rs. 1,29,999, the S25 Ultra is expected to fall within a similar price range. The exact pricing details will be confirmed by Samsung during the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering improved performance and efficiency. The phone is rumoured to feature new Galaxy AI enhancements, making it even more capable in various tasks.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to come with a 200MP rear camera, offering enhanced AI-based image processing. It may also include a 12MP ultra-wide lens and two telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. With 100x Space Zoom, users can expect clearer, more stable shots at long distances.

On the display front, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. As with its predecessor, the phone is likely to sport a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and sharper edges, offering a sleek and modern design.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 14:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

