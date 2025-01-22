Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we’re hoping for

Here are three key aspects Samsung must address this time.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 22 2025, 10:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we’re hoping for
Galaxy S25 Ultra's alleged design. (Evan Blass - @evleaks)

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to launch later today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Ahead of the launch, several details about the smartphone have already been leaked. This includes a revamped design with rounded corners and a titanium frame. And specifications are expected to be headlined by the top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, some details about the device remain under wraps, including specific camera features, AI-based functionalities, and more. That said, the S25 Ultra presents an opportunity for Samsung to address some shortcomings of its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, and deliver a superior user experience. Here are three crucial areas where Samsung needs to focus:

1. Haptics

Haptics have never been Samsung's strong suit. While not bad, they haven't matched the best in the market. Phones like the Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 13, and iPhones have superior haptic motors, offering a more precise and satisfying experience. In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series' haptics feel hollow. If the S25 Ultra debuts a stronger and more refined haptic motor, it could significantly enhance the user experience.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹129,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Camera Performance

The S24 Ultra's cameras were good but not the best. Its diverse setup included a 200 MP main wide-angle lens, a 50 MP 5x telephoto lens, an ultrawide lens, and a secondary 3x telephoto lens. While reliable, this setup fell short compared to competitors like the Vivo X200 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Pro. For the S25 Ultra, Samsung needs to step up its game and deliver camera performance that rivals or surpasses these flagship competitors.

3. In-Hand Comfort

The S24 Ultra's sharp corners and large 6.8-inch display made it uncomfortable for extended use. Thankfully, leaks suggest the S25 Ultra will feature rounded corners, potentially improving its ergonomics. However, it remains to be seen how well the phone balances weight distribution and how the flat sides feel during prolonged use. Samsung must prioritise in-hand comfort to ensure a more user-friendly experience.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch looms as iPhone SE 3 stock dries up in the US, report claims

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 10:03 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we’re hoping for
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City
GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets