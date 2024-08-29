 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- All details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch in upcoming months with major design upgrades. The recently shared leak by a reliable tipster reveals that it might be the slimmest and lightest flagship smartphone.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 14:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra expected to feature curved edges for providing better grip. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Samsung is gearing up to launch Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra next year with several upgrades and new features. There are many rumours and leaks about this upcoming smartphone that are taking the internet by storm. Now, in a new leak, it is suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Know what's coming ahead of the January 2025 launch.

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank in collaboration with Noise and NPCI launches RuPay smartwatch in India- All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design upgrade

 The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with a new design. These upgrades will likely make the smartphone more user-friendly than ever before. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to be the slimmest and lightweight flagship smartphone to be launched.  The tipster said in a post that the upcoming “Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest of all Ultra flagship phones to be released soon, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL.” 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If this leak comes out to be the truth then the upcoming smartphone might weigh around 220 grams or less given the fact that its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a weight of 233 grams and Pixel 9 Pro XL has a weight of 221 grams. 

Also Read: Airtel Payments Bank in collaboration with Noise and NPCI launches RuPay smartwatch in India- All details

According to a recent leak published by tipster Ice Universe on X, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might have curved edges to give customers a better experience while holding. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to come with a new frame, giving it a more refined look in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

Also Read: iPhone 16 to help Apple hit 33,55,518 crore revenue this year, Glowtime event 2024 to be a massive push: Report

Earlier the same tipster predicted that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S Ultra smartphone is anticipated to be the thinnest Galaxy S Ultra smartphone model ever launched by the company. Now, we have a more clear vision of how slim or lightweight the smartphone would be. 

Also Read: No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs

Apart from featuring a lightweight design, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera on the back. 

Reportedly a Samsung executive shared that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a top-of-the-line display upgrade. However, as per the rumours, the upcoming model might not bring upgrades in terms of battery and charging. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 14:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped: apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in… samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy iqoo z9s with 50mp camera, 5500mah battery goes on sale on august 29 in india: check price, specs samsung galaxy m35 5g vs infinix gt 20 pro: which mid-range offers value for money vivo y300 pro 5g launch date and other key details revealed ahead of official announcement- all details infinix note 40 pro, infinix note 40 pro+ racing edition with f1 inspired design launched in india- all details iqoo z9s pro vs nothing phone 2a: know which mid-range smartphone is better honor 200 review: sleek design, vibrant display and pro camera at rs. 34,999 oppo f27 5g vs motorola edge 50 fusion: know which smartphone to consider under rs.25000
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Astro Bot

Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets