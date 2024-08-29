Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- All details

Samsung is gearing up to launch Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra next year with several upgrades and new features. There are many rumours and leaks about this upcoming smartphone that are taking the internet by storm. Now, in a new leak, it is suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Know what's coming ahead of the January 2025 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design upgrade

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with a new design. These upgrades will likely make the smartphone more user-friendly than ever before. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to be the slimmest and lightweight flagship smartphone to be launched. The tipster said in a post that the upcoming “Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest of all Ultra flagship phones to be released soon, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL.”

If this leak comes out to be the truth then the upcoming smartphone might weigh around 220 grams or less given the fact that its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a weight of 233 grams and Pixel 9 Pro XL has a weight of 221 grams.

According to a recent leak published by tipster Ice Universe on X, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might have curved edges to give customers a better experience while holding. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to come with a new frame, giving it a more refined look in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Earlier the same tipster predicted that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S Ultra smartphone is anticipated to be the thinnest Galaxy S Ultra smartphone model ever launched by the company. Now, we have a more clear vision of how slim or lightweight the smartphone would be.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs

Apart from featuring a lightweight design, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera on the back.

Reportedly a Samsung executive shared that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a top-of-the-line display upgrade. However, as per the rumours, the upcoming model might not bring upgrades in terms of battery and charging.

