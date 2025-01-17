Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Official colourways, full design leaked days ahead of launch

Samsung, in just a few days' time on January 22, will finally launch its Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to consist of three main models: the S25 Ultra, the S25, and the S25. So far, there have been a multitude of leaks, providing enough information to shape our understanding of what to expect from the devices. Now, in the latest update, we finally have what seem to be promo images of the S25 Ultra in four colours, alongside the rest of the S25 lineup, which also comes in four colours each. This comes courtesy of a new leak shared by veteran tipster Evan Blass.

Galaxy S25 Lineup Colourways, Full Design Revealed

All three models of the S25 lineup will come in four colours each. Starting with the S25 Ultra, it will be available in the standard black finish, white, a grey finish, and what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro-inspired warm white colour. It's important to note that we do not yet know the official names of these colourways, so it remains to be seen what Samsung will eventually call them.

Coming to the standard S25 lineup, there are different shades on offer. The S25 will be available in a green (mint-like) colourway, a light violet finish, an iPhone 15 Pro-like blue finish, and a grey finish.

The images also confirm that the S25 Ultra will feature curved corners, moving away from the sharp, angular corners of the S24 Ultra. They also suggest that the device will have a flat frame and display. The bezels also appear much thinner than the previous generation.

Focusing on the S25 Ultra specifically, we see the familiar quad-camera setup positioned at the top left of the back. The front houses a tiny front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout. The images also showcase the S Pen, which, for some reason, is colour-matched with some of the phone's colourways. For instance, the black S25 Ultra comes with a warm white S Pen, and the grey S25 Ultra comes with a grey S Pen.

Another change we've noticed is that the camera lenses now have a brushed finish on the sides, giving a different aesthetic compared to previous S25 series models.

Galaxy S25: What More To Expect?

With just a few days to go until the official S25 series announcement, we already have a slew of details about the series, including the chipset that will power them. Reports suggest that Samsung will offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the board this time around, which could be good news for those seeking high-performance and feature-rich smartphones. Additionally, the base RAM will be bumped up to 12GB for the S25 lineup, and it's likely that the Samsung S25 series will feature One UI 7, based on Android 15.