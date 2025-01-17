Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Official colourways, full design leaked days ahead of launch

Official promotional images of the Galaxy S25 series have been leaked, courtesy of Evan Blass. Here are the official colourways.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 17 2025, 11:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Official colourways, full design leaked days ahead of launch
Galaxy S25 Ultra's alleged design. (Evan Blass - @evleaks)

Samsung, in just a few days' time on January 22, will finally launch its Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to consist of three main models: the S25 Ultra, the S25, and the S25. So far, there have been a multitude of leaks, providing enough information to shape our understanding of what to expect from the devices. Now, in the latest update, we finally have what seem to be promo images of the S25 Ultra in four colours, alongside the rest of the S25 lineup, which also comes in four colours each. This comes courtesy of a new leak shared by veteran tipster Evan Blass.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹129,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Galaxy S25 Lineup Colourways, Full Design Revealed

All three models of the S25 lineup will come in four colours each. Starting with the S25 Ultra, it will be available in the standard black finish, white, a grey finish, and what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro-inspired warm white colour. It's important to note that we do not yet know the official names of these colourways, so it remains to be seen what Samsung will eventually call them.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Official colourways, full design leaked days ahead of launch
Galaxy S25 Ultra could be offered in these four colourways. (Evan Blass - @evleaks)
Galaxy S25 Ultra could be offered in these four colourways. (Evan Blass - @evleaks)

Coming to the standard S25 lineup, there are different shades on offer. The S25 will be available in a green (mint-like) colourway, a light violet finish, an iPhone 15 Pro-like blue finish, and a grey finish.

The images also confirm that the S25 Ultra will feature curved corners, moving away from the sharp, angular corners of the S24 Ultra. They also suggest that the device will have a flat frame and display. The bezels also appear much thinner than the previous generation.

Focusing on the S25 Ultra specifically, we see the familiar quad-camera setup positioned at the top left of the back. The front houses a tiny front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout. The images also showcase the S Pen, which, for some reason, is colour-matched with some of the phone's colourways. For instance, the black S25 Ultra comes with a warm white S Pen, and the grey S25 Ultra comes with a grey S Pen.

Another change we've noticed is that the camera lenses now have a brushed finish on the sides, giving a different aesthetic compared to previous S25 series models.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: Major AI features, specifications tipped ahead of launch

Galaxy S25: What More To Expect?

With just a few days to go until the official S25 series announcement, we already have a slew of details about the series, including the chipset that will power them. Reports suggest that Samsung will offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the board this time around, which could be good news for those seeking high-performance and feature-rich smartphones. Additionally, the base RAM will be bumped up to 12GB for the S25 lineup, and it's likely that the Samsung S25 series will feature One UI 7, based on Android 15.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 11:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Official colourways, full design leaked days ahead of launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets