Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra photos leaked; major design change expected: Check details here

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 13:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the next major Android flagship, with its release anticipated in January next year, according to reports. Until recently, there had been no significant leaks about the device—no images of the product or even dummy units. However, that has now changed, as multiple leaks from various tipsters have emerged simultaneously. These leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a slightly more comfortable design, which might prove true based on the information revealed.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Images Show Rounded Corners, Quad Camera Setup

The dummy units, shared on X by tipseter jukanlosreve (formerly Twitter), showcase the Galaxy S25 Ultra in two colours—black and white. The images highlight a quad-camera setup, which could reportedly include two telephoto lenses, a wide camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The back panel appears flat, much like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but one significant change stands out—the corners. Unlike the sharp corners of the S24 Ultra, the S25 Ultra seems to adopt more rounded edges, which could result in a more comfortable in-hand experience, especially for prolonged use.

This initial round of leaks is supported by additional images from leaker OnLeaks, which confirm the rounded corners and the two colour options. It is also worth noting that the front of the device shows a flat display, and this is expected considering Samsung has already switched to a flat panel with the S24 Ultra. That said, while the dummy units might not fully capture the premium look of the final product, they provide an early glimpse into what users can expect.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Specifications

Beyond the design, reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powers the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung may upgrade the RAM to 16 GB, potentially enabling advanced AI features, akin to phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Camera upgrades are also rumoured, with speculation pointing to the inclusion of a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and improvements to the zoom lenses. However, as these details are based on leaks and rumours, they should be taken with a grain of salt.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 13:15 IST
