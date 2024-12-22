Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of the January 2025 launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2024, 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is launching soon, know what’s coming. (OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch may take place in January 2025 with three models, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. With the new generation, Samsung will bring some significant upgrades in performance, camera, and Galaxy AI features which may attract more buyers. Reportedly, this year, the Galaxy S24 series was a major hit for the brand gaining more buyers due to powerful performance and AI features. Now, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series may also gain popularity with advancement in several major areas. 

While all S-series models are popular, tech enthusiasts are mostly excited about top-end models such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, if are waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, then here's everything you need to know about what's coming ahead of the launch. 

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaks hint at a design similar to the S24 Plus—Here's what we hope Samsung improves

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and display

With Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we expect that the company may refine the design introduced last year. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to have a titanium frame with curved edges for a more comfortable holding. However, it will likely feature a similar flat display panel. Additionally, the company may have reduced the thickness of the Galaxy S25 Ultra to  8.4 mm from 8.6mm, therefore, it may have a new look and feel in comparison to its predecessors. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to feature a slightly bigger display of 6.9-inch from Galaxt S24 Ultra's 6.8-inch display. The new-gen is expected to feature a similar M13 OLED display instead of the new M14 OLED display due to cost issues. Therefore, the viewing experience of Galaxy S25 Ultra may remain similar to its predecessor. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro in this key design feature, say reports


Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance, battery, and software

For upgraded performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone's geekbench reports highlighted that it has achieved 2481 in single-core testing and 8658 in multi-core test which is significantly higher than the predecessor. Additionally, is it expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 45W charging. While the battery is similar, the new chipset may offer improved power efficiency.

In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. The company has recently rolled out the OneUI 7 beta which included several new security as well as Galaxy AI features. However, the official rollout may begin with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is reported to get a major camera upgrade in comparison to its predecessor. It is speculated that the smartphone may retain the quad camera setup, but it will likely feature a 200MP main camera along with 100MP Space Zoom capabilities. It is expected to feature an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera along with a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3z zoom. Additionally, with Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung is rumoured to include variable zoom capabilities, allowing users to choose a fixed focal length.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 11:00 IST
iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what's coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here's what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what's new
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications, features, and upgrade, everything we expect
