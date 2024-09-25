 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - All details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, check out the revealed benchmark scores. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 12:21 IST
Know what performance boost Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may bring to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. (HT Tech)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is expected to make its debut in October. With the launch of a new flagship chipset, several smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and others are expected to use the new SoC in their upcoming high-end devices. One of the most expected smartphones to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra which may launch in January 2025. While the official announcement is still months away, Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmarks scores were leaked online. Know how the flagship S-series smartphones will get a performance boost. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmarks 

According to the Geekbench Browser listing (via Tarun Vats on X), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra processor name was codenamed “Sun” which is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Based on the benchmark scores, the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcased single-core testing of 3069 points and a multi-core of 9080 points. It also showcased 2 cores with a maximum clocking speed of 4.2 GHz, whereas the 6 score was at  2.9 GHz. 

Based on scores, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer a significant performance boost over its predecessor. Apart from the benchmark scores, it was also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer 12GB of RAM and it will run on Android 15 which is expected to officially roll out in October. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a similar design as its predecessor, however, the CAD renders showcased slimmer bezels and curved edges. The smartphone may also come with a slightly bigger display from 6.8-inch to 6.9-inch. Tom's Guide report suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera will include a 200MP main camera with a 100MP Space Zoom feature. 

It may also come with an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera and 50MP telephoto lens with variable capabilities that may offer up to 7x optical zoom. Now in terms of battery life, the smartphone may likely retain a similar 5000mAh battery as its predecessor. 

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 12:21 IST
