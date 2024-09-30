With several flagship smartphones launching in the coming months, one of the most awaited smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the official launch is not until January 2025, leaks about the device have already started to surface on the internet revealing expected design, specifications, features, and others. Now, in recent rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to offer up to 16GB RAM which may come as a major upgrade for the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra RAM storage

A reliable tipster Ice Universe shared a post on X revealing the expected RAM space for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While previous leaks have already given us a hint, the tipster reassured us that the smartphone will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM. They also said “100% confirmed” in the shared post giving confidence to the expected upgrade. This year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted with 12GB RAM, now this major upgrade will allow the smartphone to provide greater performance efficiency and AI-related tasks.

Apart from the major upgrade, it would be the first time any Galaxy S series to get a 16GB RAM smartphone. In addition, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will likely get a 12GB RAM storage option instead of only 8GB RAM. This upgrade will not only boost performance, but it will bring improved power optimisation and room for additional on-device AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor that offers 3069 points in single-core testing and 9080 points in multi-core testing. It may likely feature a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is also expected to feature a bigger 6.9-inch display with curved edges and slimmer bezels.

In terms of photography upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP main camera along with a 100MP Space Zoom feature. It may also feature a 50MP ultrawide and 50 MP telephoto camera with up to 7x optical zoom.

