 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16GB RAM | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra revealed to offer up to 16GB RAM for improved performance and on-device AI features. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 10:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16GB RAM
Know what’s coming ahead with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. (samsung)

With several flagship smartphones launching in the coming months, one of the most awaited smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the official launch is not until January 2025, leaks about the device have already started to surface on the internet revealing expected design, specifications, features, and others. Now, in recent rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to offer up to 16GB RAM which may come as a major upgrade for the upcoming Samsung flagship. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra RAM storage

A reliable tipster Ice Universe shared a post on X revealing the expected RAM space for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While previous leaks have already given us a hint, the tipster reassured us that the smartphone will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM. They also said “100% confirmed” in the shared post giving confidence to the expected upgrade. This year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted with 12GB RAM, now this major upgrade will allow the smartphone to provide greater performance efficiency and AI-related tasks. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to outshine iPhone 16 Pro in key design feature - Details here

Apart from the major upgrade, it would be the first time any Galaxy S series to get a 16GB RAM smartphone. In addition, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will likely get a 12GB RAM storage option instead of only 8GB RAM. This upgrade will not only boost performance, but it will bring improved power optimisation and room for additional on-device AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor that offers  3069 points in single-core testing and 9080 points in multi-core testing. It may likely feature a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is also expected to feature a bigger 6.9-inch display with curved edges and slimmer bezels. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design compared as per leaks

In terms of photography upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP main camera along with a 100MP Space Zoom feature. It may also feature a 50MP ultrawide and 50 MP telephoto camera with up to 7x optical zoom.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 10:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launching soon, may become apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons oneplus 13 launch soon: may get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens iphone se 4 launching soon: big upgrade leaked, may cost more than expected samsung galaxy tab a9+, galaxy tab s9 fe+ available at huge discounts during amazon great india festival: check details iphones, macbooks and more at huge discount in apple diwali sale: check dates, offers and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra spotted with snapdragon 8 gen 4 - all details iphone 15 delivered in 8 minutes! bengaluru man shares ‘awesome’ flipkart big billion days delivery experience vivo v40e with 5,500mah battery, dimensity 7300 soc launched in india: check price, availability and more iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here vivo x200 pro mini officially confirmed ahead of october 14 launch; here’s what to expect
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16GB RAM
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions
GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October
Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets