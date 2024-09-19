 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to outshine iPhone 16 Pro in key design feature - Details here | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to outshine iPhone 16 Pro in key design feature - Details here

Samsung's next top-end flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport thinner bezels than even the iPhone 16 Pro. Here's what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 10:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a more rounded design in contrast to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Thinner Bezels: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max unboxings and reviews flooded the internet yesterday. Aside from the new colours and Camera Control, one design feature that stands out is the razor-thin bezels on both phones. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come with symmetrical bezels all the way around, creating an immersive viewing experience, especially with their flat displays. As a clear upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple seems to have done a good job here. But what if the Android world's upcoming top flagship—the Galaxy S25 Ultra—were to outdo it? According to reports, it could feature even thinner bezels than the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Read on for the details.

Tipster Says iPhone 16 Pro Could Be Outclassed By Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

IceUniverse, known for his accurate leaks, posted on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that Samsung could narrow down the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bezel by 0.2mm, which could make a noticeable difference in the real world. He goes on to mention that, when compared side by side, Samsung wins this battle against the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

That being said, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to feature a flat panel, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which could contribute to managing the overall footprint of the device. We see the same with the iPhone 16 Pro series—despite sporting larger 6.3” and 6.9” displays, the increase in the overall body size has been minimal, likely due to the smaller bezels all around.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To Sport A Familiar Design, But More Rounded

Based on the leaked renders, the next Samsung flagship appears similar to last year's model but with a twist. Like other Androids and iPhones, Samsung seems to be opting for a more rounded approach to the corners. This could be a significant step towards making the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra more comfortable to hold, as sharp corners have been one of the biggest complaints users had with the S24 Ultra—it tends to hurt palms after prolonged use.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 10:58 IST
