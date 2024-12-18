Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro in this key design feature, say reports

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to be the next major flagship from the South Korean giant, Samsung. It will serve as a follow-up to the S24 Ultra, which currently dominates the Android market. However, as popular as the Galaxy S24 Ultra is, it is certianly not the most cutting-edge. And, one area where the S24 Ultra does not surpass the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro is the size of the bezel surrounding the display. This may not remain the case for long. According to the latest leaks by prominent tipster Ice Universe, and as noted by various reports, the S25 Ultra is expected to outshine the iPhone 16 Pro in this regard. The device is also expected to surpass the Xiaomi 15, which features extremely thin bezels surrounding its display.

Also Read: Why the iPhone 16 series' Camera Control is actually useful now after iOS 18.2 update

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Bezel Size: What We Think

It should be noted that Ice Universe has a solid track record of reporting on Samsung leaks. While this prediction could prove accurate, it is wise to take it with a pinch of salt. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tipster revealed that he had seen renders of the S25 Ultra, which he described as beautiful. However, he stated that he could not share them publicly. His main observation was that the narrow bezel design of the S25 Ultra surpasses all current smartphones, including the Xiaomi 15 and the iPhone 16 Pro.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

I saw some S25 Ultra renderings, which are very beautiful, but I'm sorry I can't post them. The narrow bezel exceeds all current mobile phones including Xiaomi 15 and iPhone16 Pro Max.

Blue: The back cover is a lighter blue, and the middle frame is silver with a hint of blue.… pic.twitter.com/IxlgxKlPEF — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 17, 2024

What's our take? Well, when you consider it, the S24 Ultra switched to a flat display, moving away from the curved panel of the S23 Ultra. This shift made the bezel size more noticeable. With the S23 Ultra, the bezels, although slightly larger than those of its competitors, weren't as prominent due to the curved design of the screen. However, the S24 Ultra changed that. If the S25 Ultra succeeds in reducing the bezels, it could make for an immersive display experience.

Also Read: GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Expected Colourways

Ice Universe also shared details about the colour options that the S25 Ultra might offer. He mentioned that the blue model will feature a lighter blue back with a silver middle frame that has a hint of blue. The black variant will have a black back cover paired with a silver middle frame, while the white model will feature a white back cover with a very light silver middle frame. The grey model is expected to have a grey back with a hint of gold, complemented by a middle frame in the same colour.

Ross Young, of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has also tipped potential colourways for the S25 Ultra. He suggested that this flagship Android smartphone could come in colours such as titanium black, titanium silver, blue titanium, grey titanium, white titanium, jet black titanium, jade green titanium, and pink gold titanium. It is possible that while some of these colour options will be available globally, others may be offered as online exclusives. Samsung has followed a similar strategy in the past, with the S24 Ultra being available in several colourways, including online-exclusive options like titanium orange, titanium blue, and titanium green.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what's coming in January 2025