Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to support Bluetooth S Pen, but there’s a catch- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely offer Bluetooth S Pen for which users have to pay extra.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to support Bluetooth S Pen, but there’s a catch- Here’s what we know
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may have to buy a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen separately. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has officially been launched in the global market and it is already gaining much popularity for its new Galaxy AI features, powerful processor, and camera features. However, with expected upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also came with a downgrade which left fans in shock. While the Ultra model comes with S Pen support, this year, Samsung has removed the Bluetooth support that enables users to make hand-free actions via the stylus. This downgrade has affected many users who relied on the Bluetooth S pen. Now, in a new report, Samsung is rumoured to bring the Bluetooth S Pen which will be sold separately from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here's what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with Bluetooth S Pen

According to Samsung's Business Insights blog (via Tech Radar), it was highlighted that Samsung is expected to bring a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra which will be sold separately from the smartphone. Currently, the S Pen embedded in the smartphone does not have Bluetooth support which has become a big letdown for users. Therefore, we may soon get an announcement surrounding the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen being at an extra cost. However, the cost of the new S Pen has not been revealed or officially announced. Therefore, we may have to wait to know what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. 

Additionally, it is unclear if the rumoured Bluetooth-enabled S Pen will include any new features or gesture support that may simplify tasks. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S Pen manages several gesture features such as opening apps, capturing images via the camera app, smartphone navigation, and more. However, these features have been scraped for the Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen. The Bluetooth support for the S Pen was removed due to the less usage among users as reported by Android Authority. Now, the stylus is being marketed to access AI features such as Circle to Seach, Drawing Assist or for Writing tools.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 11:06 IST
