Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design compared as per leaks

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design showcases major changes in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 10:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra design compared based on leaked rendered images. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks and rumours have started to surface on the internet. Tipster has been sharing several specifications and design aspects of the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung may announce. Earlier, we came across the render images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showcasing a slightly new design. However, in a recent leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra rendered images were compared with last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra, which showcased a major change that helped the company make the smartphone thinner and lightweight.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design

Tipster Ice Universe shared an X post comparing the expected Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In the comparison, it was showcased that the metal frame on the Galaxy S25 Ultra may be slimmer and lighter than the predecessor. Additionally, there are several minor design changes which make the smartphone look significantly slimmer than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Earlier, it was leaked that the upcoming S-series Ultra variant is expected to be 14 grams slimmer than last year's Ultra variant.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, in the comparison image, it was revealed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have flat and rounded boxy corners. Additionally, the bezes also look significantly slimmer in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, we can speculate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may retain a similar design profile as its predecessor, however, it would be much more lightweight and slim.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs and features (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen4 processor which is expected to become the performance beast for flagship smartphones. The smartphone is rumoured to get a significant display upgrade, however, it is expected to retain the same 6.8-inch display size.

Reportedly, Samsung may not introduce any significant design changes, however, next year the quad-camera setup is expected to get a big boost with a new 50MP 3x telephoto camera. More about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is yet to be revealed, as the launch is expected in January 2025.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 10:12 IST
