Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus Vs Galaxy S25: Know which model is worth the money

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 kicked off today with the launch of new Galaxy S series models and major announcements surrounding the new Galaxy AI features. The new flagship lineup consists of three models the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra and the standard models, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25. All of these three devices have been officially launched in India with some significant upgrades in performance, camera, software and more. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of these smartphones, then you must know about their differences to examine which model would be the right fit based on your requirements. Therefore, check out the detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus Vs Galaxy S25

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have recieved some noticeable design refinements which include curved edges, durable titanium and glass build and a new Corning Gorilla Armor 2. This year, Samsung claims to have reduced 15% of the thickness and weight of the smartphone, making it more comfortable. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 consist of metal frames and recycled armour aluminium for the first time, however, the design profile is similar to the predecessor.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the S25 and S25 Plus have smaller 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays. However, both devices offer an HDR viewing experience and smooth navigation.

Performance and battery: The entire line-up is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM. The Ultra variant offers up to 1TB of storage, whereas, the S25 and S25 Plus will come with up to 512GB internal storage. With the new processor, Samsung claims to provide 40% enhanced performance in comparison to its predecessor.

For battery, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are equipped with 4000mAh and 4900mAh battery.



Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical Zoom.

The Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.



Galaxy AI features: Lastly, all three models are powered by Galaxy AI, offering a more personalised and enhanced AI experience. The AI features include Gemini Assist, Drawing Assist, AI Select, Now Brief, Now Bar, and much more.

