Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Price, specs, features, and more compared

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Planning to buy a flagship smartphone but confused among the plenty of options available. While many prefer buying Apple iPhones in the flagship segment, many smartphone users prefer using the Android ecosystem due to hassle-free ecosystems. Currently, some of the leading or we can say popular Android smartphones in the flagship segment are the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and last year's Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Both of the smartphones are known for their advanced camera capabilities, AI features, and powerful performance. But which one would be the right choice? Let's check out the details specs comparison to know.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Silverblue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Porcelain

Porcelain 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Google Pixel 9 Peony

Peony 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Google Pixel 9 Pro 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 6.3 inches Display Size

6.3 inches Display Size Google Tensor G4 Processor

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs.129999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at Rs.124999 for 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Design and display

This year, Samsung has made some significant changes to Galaxy S25 Ultra design with flat display, curved edges, and it has also made the smartphone slimmer and lightweight. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the new model to line up with a bigger display, new camera module, and others. These models are quite different from each other, yet both offer a premium look and feel to the smartphone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a titanium frame, whereas, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with an aluminium frame. However, both devices offered an IP68 rating for water resistance.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1344p resolution.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Performance and battery

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a Google Tensor G4 chip coupled with 16 GB RAM. Both devices promise to offer lag-free performance for day-to-day usage and ease in multitasking, making them both a great option for consideration. Both devices are also known as popular AI smartphones, making them future-ready for AI advancements.

For lasting performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports a 45W charging support. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a slightly bigger 5060mAh battery that supports 37W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!