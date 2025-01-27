Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Price, specs and more compared

Here, we put the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 in a head-to-head comparison to check which one might be the better pick for you.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 12:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: Price, specs and more compared
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (left), OnePlus 13 (right) (Samsung, OnePlus)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 are the latest flagship devices from their respective companies, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While one is undeniably positioned as a premium model and is expensive, the other offers an almost equally premium experience at nearly half the price. Both devices have their unique strengths, and here, we compare the two head-to-head to determine which might be the better choice for you. Read on.

OnePlus 13 Vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance And Battery

When it comes to performance, both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a custom version of the chipset called Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which is slightly overclocked. While this does offer some performance gains, they may not be immediately noticeable in everyday usage.

Both phones come with 12GB of base RAM. However, in India, Samsung only offers up to 12GB of RAM, while OnePlus provides up to 24GB of RAM. In terms of storage, both devices offer a maximum of 1TB in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 surpasses these numbers with its larger 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This means the OnePlus 13 not only has a higher battery capacity but also charges significantly faster, making it more convenient for users.

OnePlus 13 Vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display

Both phones feature LTPO AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, resulting in 498 pixels per inch (PPI). It gets a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.82-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, yielding 510 PPI. It supports an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Despite the OnePlus 13's brighter panel on paper, Samsung's displays are known for their exceptional brightness in real-world conditions, thanks to their anti-reflective technology, which enhances the overall viewing experience.

OnePlus 13 Vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

Cameras are where the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has an edge. It features a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (5x optical zoom), and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K video at 120fps.

The OnePlus 13 comes with a triple-camera setup, all tuned by Hasselblad. Each of the three sensors is 50MP, covering wide, 3x telephoto, and ultra-wide perspectives. It also supports 8K video recording at 30fps but is limited to 4K recording at 60fps.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 12MP front camera with support for 4K video at 60fps, while the OnePlus 13 includes a 32MP front camera with the same video recording capabilities.

OnePlus 13 Vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Software And Support

Both phones run Android 15 with their respective skins—OnePlus's OxygenOS and Samsung's One UI 7. The OnePlus 13 is guaranteed four major Android updates (up to Android 19), while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is promised seven years of updates, including major OS upgrades, taking it up to Android 22.

OnePlus 13 Vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price

Pricing is where the OnePlus 13 gains a significant advantage. In India, the OnePlus 13 is priced at 69,999, nearly half the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which starts at 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 12:45 IST
