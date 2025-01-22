Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched: Check specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch has finally happened at the Galaxy Unpacked event and the premium smartphone comes with a host of advanced features, upgraded specs and top-notch AI capabilities. Find out what Samsung has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 22 2025, 23:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launched with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, One UI 7 and a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event. The premium model in the Galaxy S25 series comes with several key upgrades and new features designed to appeal to smartphone users looking for high-end performance and innovative design. This year, Samsung has brought massive upgrades to the S series, which could attract buyers on the strength of the features on offer alone. Find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, price and specifications here to have an understanding of what new has been included in the smartphone

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, it offers a smooth visual experience, adjusting between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. The display also comes with adaptive colour tones and a vision booster to improve visibility in bright conditions.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series

In terms of design, the Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out with its titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2, an advanced material touted to be more durable than traditional glass. This design makes the smartphone slimmer and lighter compared to previous models. The device measures 77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 218g.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes an advanced camera setup. It boasts a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP wide camera with optical image stabilisation, and two telephoto lenses - one with 5x optical zoom and another with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 12MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB, though actual available storage may vary due to pre-installed software. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, capable of charging up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes with a 45W adapter, claims the company. Wireless charging is also supported with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare for compatible devices.

Also read: Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung teases exclusive pre-order perks, including free storage upgrades for Galaxy S25 series

Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It also features IP68 water and dust resistance, making it resilient to dust and submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Additionally, the device comes with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates which ensure a reliable and optimised performance over a longer lifespan. 

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and Availability

The Galaxy S25 series will be available for order starting [XXX date]. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. 

Furthermore, to provide additional support, Samsung Care+ will cover accidental damage, repairs, and replacements for Galaxy users. Samsung is also launching the New Galaxy Club22, a flexible subscription service that makes it easier for users to own and upgrade their Galaxy devices.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we're hoping for

Moreover, all Galaxy S25 devices will include 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage at no additional cost. Gemini Advanced offers access to powerful AI models and priority features such as Gems, custom AI experts for any topic, and Deep Research, a personal AI research assistant.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 23:30 IST
