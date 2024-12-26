Samsung Galaxy S25 users may need to buy an extra case for Qi2 wireless charging: Here's why

Recent reports reveal that users of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will face an additional cost to fully utilise the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. While the devices are compatible with Qi2, users will need to purchase an official magnetic case to access the standard's full potential.

External Case Required for Qi2 Features

The Qi2 standard, backed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), is designed to improve the alignment and efficiency of wireless charging. However, Samsung appears to have opted not to integrate this technology directly into the phones. Instead, users must buy an external magnetic case to make use of Qi2's magnetic alignment features. This move seems intended to keep the phone's base price lower, despite increased costs of other components, such as the chipset. For those seeking a smoother charging experience with better coil alignment, an additional purchase will be necessary.

Leaked accessory lists for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series reveal a "Magnet Case," indicating that the phones lack the built-in hardware to fully support Qi2's magnetic features. This case, expected to carry the Qi2 logo, will enable full Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) functionality, ensuring compatibility with other Qi2 chargers and accessories.

Battery Specifications Raises Concerns

Apart from wireless charging, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has faced scrutiny regarding its battery specifications. According to a listing in China's Compulsory Certification (CCC) database, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a 4,885mAh battery, which is likely to be marketed as 5,000mAh. This battery size is the same as the one found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with no significant upgrades in charging speed expected.

This conservative battery approach sets Samsung apart from its Chinese competitors, including OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi, who are equipping their flagship devices with larger 6,000mAh batteries and adopting advanced Silicon Carbide battery technology. This technology allows for higher energy density or thinner devices, giving these brands a potential advantage in battery performance.

Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature a redesigned body with rounded corners, alongside a camera setup similar to its predecessor, highlighted by a 200MP primary sensor. The entire lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.