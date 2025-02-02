Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Which flagship smartphone is better?

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: The month of January has finally ended and we get to hear throughout the month about the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The new Samsung flagships have been gaining popularity just before the official sales start on February 7. Therefore, if you have been planning to buy the Galaxy S25, then you must know about its competition to make an informed decision. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Apple iPhone 16 which discusses the smartphone's specs and features for a greater understanding. Check out the difference to know which is a better flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched with a starting price of Rs.80999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs.79990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Design and display

The Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 have very different yet similar design profiles which makes them look very identical. However, this year Samsung has made some major design changes which have made the smartphone more lightweight than its predecessor. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 also comes with a new vertically placed cameras, a new camera control button, and an Action button.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh and 2000nits peak brightness. The iPhone 16 also features a Dynamic Island on the display.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Performance, battery, and AI features

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM and Adreno 830 GPU. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 chip paired with a 5-core GPU and 8GB RAM. Both devices offer promising performance and AI capabilities.

In terms of AI, Samsung has introduced additions to Galaxy AI features such as Now Brief, Now Bar, AI Select, and more. Additionally, the power button also supports the Gemini extension to manage several actions across apps. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 includes Apple Intelligence include several AI features such as Writing tools, Mail summary, Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT Integration, and much more.

Lastly, for lasting performance, the Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 25W charging and the iPhone 16 is equipped with a 3561 mAh battery with 20W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Camera

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the iPhone 16 comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both models rely on a 12MP front-facing camera.

