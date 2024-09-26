Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ available at huge discounts during Amazon Great India Festival: Check details

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here for Prime members and it brings various discounts across numerous products. Among the highlighted deals, Samsung has reduced prices on two of its popular tablets: the Galaxy Tab A9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The Galaxy Tab A9+ now retails for ₹16,999, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is available for ₹35,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Discounts and Offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model previously sold for ₹22,999 but now features a significant discount, making it accessible for budget-conscious consumers. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, also with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, launched earlier this year at ₹55,999. The current price of ₹35,999 reflects a notable markdown that enhances its market appeal.

In addition to the direct discounts, customers can benefit from extra bank offers that could lower the final purchase price further. This sale presents an opportunity for those in the market for either a mid-range or premium tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Specifications and Features

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ showcases a 12.4-inch WQXGA display, allowing for detailed visual quality. It includes an 8 MP primary camera at the rear and a 12 MP front camera, catering to video calls and photography needs. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and running on Android 12, this tablet performs well across various applications. A robust 10090 mAh lithium-ion battery supports long usage hours, making it suitable for entertainment, gaming, reading, and professional tasks. Its large display and strong specifications make it an excellent choice for educational purposes as well.

Conversely, the Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11.0-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 WQXGA. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor, providing dependable performance for everyday activities. The device has an 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5 MP front camera, making it ideal for capturing images and making video calls. Additionally, its quad speakers enhance audio quality, creating an immersive experience. The 7040 mAh battery ensures extended usage for entertainment and productivity.